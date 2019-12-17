LeClaire to hire a headhunter to find a finance director with municipal experience

LeClaire may hire a recruiter to help it find more candidates for its newly created finance director position.

City Administrator Ed Choate said the first run of advertising netted about 20 applicants, most of whom had significant credentials and met the MBA and CPA requirements in the job posting. But, he told the LeClaire City Council at its meeting Monday night there is "not one who is experienced or has a history with Iowa municipal fund accounting."

Neither do they have experience with the GOVWORKS accounting software used by the city and prominently across Iowa. The pool had candidates only from the private sector, including some non-profits.

Some asked if the proposed $80,000 annual salary might be too low, but Choate said prospective recruiting firms indicated it was competitive.

He said the cost of hiring a headhunter ranged from as high as 35% of the proposed wage (a $28,000 fee) to a flat rate of $75 per hour or a flat fee between $1,500 and $4,000. But some of the costs may include added services that the city does not want.

Council member John Smith suggested the contract could include a stipulation that the candidate obtain the training within a certain period.