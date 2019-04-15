LeClaire is among the nominees in the fourth annual America's Main Streets contest, sponsored by the small business movement Independent We Stand.
The online contest is designed to help consumers, small business owners and Main Street organizations reward a deserving Main Street with $25,000 in cash and sponsor-related prizes.
"Our Independent We Stand America’s Main Streets contest shines a light on the pride business owners and communities take in their Main Streets," said Bill Brunelle, Independent We Stand co-founder. "This contest is a chance to share those stories with people from coast-to-coast."
The first round of voting runs through April 21. All nominations and voting take place on MainStreetContest.com.
Promotion of the newly re-designated State of Iowa Culture and Entertainment District, or CED, – part of the Cody Road Historic District - is an important part of keeping the area vibrant and interesting to residents and visitors, LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn said.
If fortunate to win, she said LeClaire would use the $25,000 prize to enhance and promote the CED through website improvements, print and digital maps, and downtown directories and banners.