LeClaire Volunteer Firefighters Association's spaghetti dinner fundraiser is Saturday
spotlight

LeClaire Volunteer Firefighters Association's spaghetti dinner fundraiser is Saturday

After a year’s hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LeClaire Volunteer Firefighters Association’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser is back.

This year, though, it will be a drive-thru dinner.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The dinner will feature spaghetti, for which there will be three choices of sauce — meat, mushroom and or marinara — as well as bread sticks. Firefighters will put it all in a to-go box.

People will drive through the engine bay to get their meals. The fire department is located at 201 N. 15th St.

There is no cost, but the department will accept any voluntary donations that will go to training and station equipment.

