One more big hurdle.
A couple from Bettendorf who wants to plant a vineyard and build a winery, tasting room and events center in rural LeClaire must get one more major approval before proceeding with their plans.
Bryce Flaherty and Julia Rubino got the necessary approvals from the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 15 and now must get the OK for a special use permit from the county's Zoning Board of Adjustment in a meeting Wednesday.
The winery, tasting room and events center would be built on 13.3 acres of the former Olathea Golf Course, about two miles north of LeClaire.
Because no one has ever asked to build a winery in Scott County before, getting to this stage has required the approval of three different applications by the county board.
The approvals came despite opposition from some neighbors who want future development of the former golf course restricted to residential only.
In considering the special use permit, the board of adjustment must determine the effect of the proposed use on the character of the neighborhood, the adjoining property values, the adequacy of the county road to handle the additional traffic, the environmental impacts of the proposed use and other matters relating to public health, safety and welfare, Huey said.
Huey is recommending approval because such a use fits with the county's policies of wanting to diversify the economy, improve tourism and encourage development on land that is agriculturally marginal.
His recommendation comes with restrictions. Among them are:
• The size of the wine production and tasting room facilities total no more in floor area than 1 percent of the total area of the property — about 5,700 square feet — and the size of the total area of the events center will also total no more in floor area than 1 percent of the total area.
• The vineyard must operate at least two years before construction of an events center will be permitted, and continued operation and production of the vineyard and winery is a prerequisite for the continued operation of an events center.
• The number, size and frequency of events will be established at the time the special use permit is approved. Huey is recommending that there be no more than 30 events per year in which there are a maximum number of 275 attendees for greater than a three-hour duration. In addition, no more than 10 of these events can be held outdoors or in a temporary structure. Outdoor events will end by 10 p.m., indoor events by 11 p.m. and all attendees exit before midnight.
Huey's recommendation also addresses building design, lighting, parking and stormwater drainage.
In opposing the proposal, Andrea Faulhaber, of LeClaire, told the board of supervisors that she and her relatives had relied on the land of the former golf course staying zoned residential when buying property for homes, a significant financial investment.
She said the plan presented by Rubino and Flaherty is "clearly for a commercial business and that the amount of farming planned on the property does not meet the ag-exempt definition," according to the minutes of the board meeting.
She said she and her relatives believe the business "would negatively impact their property values and would pose significant safety concerns, as well as invite a potential criminal element and increase noise and traffic in the area."
Board minutes indicate the county also has received a letter signed by many residents and business owners in LeClaire in support of the proposal.
If the Zoning Board of Adjustment OK's the special use permit, there will still be one more review: The Planning and Zoning Commission must review a site plan before construction permits are issued.