LeClaire woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash

A LeClaire woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
At approximately 9:17 a.m., LeClaire police officers, along with the LeClaire Fire Department and Medic EMS were dispatched to the 600 block of North Cody Road for reports of an accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers observed a single vehicle and confirmed the driver — a 43-year-old female from LeClaire — was the only occupant.
The female was transported to Genesis East by ambulance, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospital by MedForce, where she is currently in critical condition, according to a news release from the LeClaire Police Department.
Initial investigation indicates that a white 2020 Hyundai Palisade, driven by the female, was traveling southbound on North Cody Road as a large dump truck was traveling northbound. Through witness statements, camera footage and investigation at the scene, accident investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team determined a large rock was ejected from the dump truck, went through the windshield of the Hyundai and injured the female driver.
Shortly after impact, the Hyundai veered off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting an embankment.
The accident remains under investigation.