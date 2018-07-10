A lottery ticket she initially thought was "no good" ended up landing a LeClaire woman $300,000 from the Iowa Lottery.
Ann Kirby took home the third of 10 top prizes in lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game.
Claiming her prize Monday at the lottery's headquarters in Clive, she said "This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. This is very shocking for me to win this."
Recalling her victorious lottery ticket, Kirby, 52, said she had planned to stop at another convenience store to redeem several scratch tickets but its parking lot was full. She went to LeClaire Casey's store and picked the Colossal Crossword ticket after studying the Remaining Prizes page at ialottery.com. Colossal Crossword offers four puzzles on each ticket.
"I did the first crossword puzzle on the left and had, like, one word, and I thought 'Oh, this ticket’s no good,'" she said. But she found five words on the second puzzle and knew she earned her $30 back. "Then I kept finding more and more," she said. "I kept double-checking my letters to make sure I didn’t make a mistake."
Kirby, who works in accounting, later returned to the store with Brian, her husband of 30 years, to verify the winning ticket.
"My heart was beating a mile a minute," she told lottery officials. "I thought I was going to have a heart attack. I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be real.’ Once we’re here now, it’s setting in a little bit."
The Kirbys plan to save the winnings for retirement.
Colossal Crossword is the Iowa Lottery’s second-ever $30 scratch game. For more details about the game and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.