Quad-City historian Arthur Pitz has his work cut out for him as he prepares for his four-part lecture series beginning Monday, April 1, at the Bettendorf Library, dissecting complex, hot-button issues in the Middle East.
Titled "The Middle East Today: Is There Hope for a Better Future?", the series alternating between the Bettendorf and Davenport-Eastern Avenue Branch libraries will draw on Pitz's many years of studying and teaching on the Middle East and his current reading.
For many people, discussion of the different branches of Islam practiced in Iran and Saudi Arabia — and why that matters — causes eyes to glaze over. Pitz wants to open eyes.
In the third lecture titled "What does Syria's End Game Look Like?", for example, he will introduce all the different considerations — extreme devastation of the land, huge numbers of refugees, leader Assad, the Turks, Kurds, radical Islamic fighters, Hezzbollah (a Shi'a Islamist party), the United States, Iran and Russia, led by Vladimir Putin.
And in discussing Putin, Pitz says he will explain how the leader who "generally is portrayed as a thug is a practicing, believing Orthodox," a church that shares much with Christian churches.
The thug portrayal "is a complete misunderstanding of who he is," Pitz said. "And if you don't understand that about him, then you don't understand him" and his world view.
"The reason he wanted to seize Crimea is that it has some of the holiest places on earth for Orthodox. He goes on spiritual retreats. He is a very complicated, spiritual man," Pitz said.
The word "complicated" pops up frequently in talking to Pitz as he ticks through his four topics. Following is a bit about each. All lectures will begin at 6:30 p.m.
April 1, "Iran versus Saudi Arabia: What's at Stake?", Bettendorf
Pitz's overview will include the ramifications for both countries as well as the United States. While the U.S. currently is allied with Saudi Arabia, selling it weapons and providing support for its war in Yemen, that relationship "is nothing like one of mutual, shared values," Pitz said.
Iran's government has more checks and balances than Saudi Arabia, Pitz said, and it is a more complex society with a diversified economy and an ancient civilization. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, was cobbled together in the aftermath of World War I and is nearly totally dependent on oil.
"Iran has a number of legitimate issues viz-a-viz the United States going back a long time," Pitz said. "Why do they call us 'the Great Satan'? Why is this?"
April 8, "Existential Environmental Challenges", Davenport
In trying to meet the challenges of climate change, pressure on water resources and desertification (the process in which once fertile land turns into desert), much could be learned from Israel, which has been managing these issues for years, Pitz said.
April 15, "What does Syria's End Game Look Like?", Bettendorf
Syria is a country of so many moving parts that there might not even be an end game, at least in the foreseeable future, Pitz said. One of his points is that "sometimes there really are irresolvable conflicts."
April 22, "Israel and the Palestinians: Is the 2-State Solution DOA?", Davenport
As in Syria, there may not be a resolution in the foreseeable future, Pitz said. "There are no simple solutions," he said. "If there were, they would have found them by now.
"A two-state solution is a very convenient fiction. But no one really wants to say so because then what are you going to do?"