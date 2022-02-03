Lee Enterprises reports digital growth in first quarter, overall profit dips

Lee Enterprises Inc., parent company of the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus, and Muscatine Journal, reported growing digital revenue in its first quarter report of fiscal 2022. But print revenue declines overshadowed digital gains in overall profits.

The company reported profits of $12.658 million, or $2.21 in earnings a share. Last year, the company reported $15.902 million in profits, or $2.279 a share.

Lee reported $202.3 million in total operating revenue for the quarter ending Dec. 26, 2021, and $178.9 million in operating expenses.

The company touted its growing digital revenue in an earnings call with investors on Thursday.

Its total digital revenue tallied $55 million, the company reported, a 17% increase compared to the same period last year. Lee attributed the increase to Amplified, a digital marketing service, growth in digital-only subscribers, and TownNews, a digital service.

Revenue from digital advertising and marketing services totaled $43 million, rising 19% year over year. Of that, Amplified’s revenue totaled $15 million in the quarter, up 69% from the prior year, according to Lee. Digital-only subscribers increased 57% year-over-year, now totaling 450,000, which Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said was more than halfway to its goal of 900,000 digital-only subscribers in five years.

Print revenue, which includes print advertising and print subscription revenue, totaled $147 million in the first quarter, dropping $17.7 million, or 11% compared to a year ago. Print revenue makes up close to three-quarters of Lee’s operating revenue.

Mowbry said looking ahead, Lee expects “that continued execution of our strategy will provide more than $435 million in recurring and sustainable digital revenue by 2026.”

“Under the guidance and oversight of our board of directors, our leadership team’s continued execution of our growth strategy sets the stage for significant long-term value creation,” Mowbry said on the earnings call. “We’re very pleased with our results and the progress we’re making toward the targets in our three-pillar digital strategy. … That’s guiding our transformation to a vibrant, digitally-centric company focused on expanding our digital audiences, growing our digital subscription base and revenue, and diversifying and expanding our offerings for local advertisers.”

As of Dec. 26, 2021, Lee reported its principal amount of debt totaled $462.6 million, reduced by $20.2 million in the quarter.

The report comes ahead of Lee Enterprise’s annual meeting in March, in which Lee asked shareholders to help the company fight off a hostile takeover from Alden Global Capital, which Lee called a “vulture hedge fund.”

Lee rejected an unsolicited offer from Alden, a New York-based, privately-held hedge fund with a reputation for cutting newsrooms beyond consolidation already seen in the industry, to buy the company for $24 a share. Lee said the $141 million bid “grossly undervalues” the company, and highlighted digital growth that the company predicts will see returns in the long-term.

Alden sent its own statement to shareholders last week to support its two nominated candidates for the board of directors to reshape the company’s board and strategy.

Lee has said the candidates’ nominations were invalid because the candidates weren’t nominated according to the company's bylaws, and urged shareholders to vote to keep Chairman Mary Junck and another board member.

Alden sued Lee Enterprises in December, asking a judge to force Lee to allow shareholders to vote on its nominees for the company’s board before the March 10 meeting. A trial is expected to begin Feb. 7 on that case.

Lee’s stock price rose as high as $44.43 before dropping, sitting at $37.50 at market open on Thursday, and dropping to $33.05 at 1 p.m.

Alden issued its own press release to reporters Thursday criticizing Lee's first quarter performance and its integration of the Berkshire Hathaway papers, which Lee acquired in 2020.

"Lee's disappointing results and 2022 guidance continue to demonstrate the need for a new strategy and new leadership that prioritizes readers and local journalism," the press release stated.

Mowbray started the earnings call Thursday by saying leaders on the call wouldn’t be commenting on Alden Global Capital in prepared remarks or in questions afterward.

In answering a question during the call about whether Lee Enterprises would consider selling or spinning off its digital components of Amplified or TownNews, Tim Millage, the company's vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer said the two were "major growth engines of our digital advertising and reaching the targets that we have there.

"I would say that the better value is to leverage the digital businesses to execute on our overall digital strategy," Millage said.

