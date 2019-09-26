Patricia Grevas loved gardening, loved flowers, and in the last few years of her life, flowers were all that brought peace and serenity to days ravaged by drug-resistant depression and anxiety.
"It was a respite from her ills," Grevas' son, Matt Pappas, said of gardening.
To memorialize the woman they loved and to encourage more people to realize the healing power of plants, Pappas, of Rock Island, his two brothers and their uncle have established a legacy garden in Grevas' memory at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
Pat's Garden will be dedicated at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
Grevas, of Rock Island, died in August 2018 at the age of 88. She had been a public school teacher in Chicago, an active member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Rock Island, a helper to those in need through Head Start and Meals on Wheels and an avid gardener, including long-time membership in the Tri-City Garden Club.
As her family discussed how to honor her legacy, Matt's wife Lori suggested a garden at the botanical center, Matt said. Grevas had been an early supporter of the center that opened in 1998.
The new space is a "fairy garden," with four separate settings of miniature fairy homes, the type that could be occupied by water nymphs and leprechauns.
There's also a fountain, crushed stone path, story-telling area with wood chairs carved in the shape of mushrooms, and a play area where children can use various objects to create their own fairy gardens.
The concept was sketched by Hitchcock Design Group, the Chicago-area firm that designed the center's Children's Garden, and implemented by Heritage Landscape, Moline, with help from volunteers and Ami Porter, center director, and Dave Searl, the center's gardener.
The circular fairy garden occupies a space that formerly was the center's "secret garden" — an area surrounded by three tall blue spruce trees and a bur oak. The spruces were "limbed up" to create a feeling of airiness, a cedar pergola was installed at the entrance and a length of fencing was built to complete the enclosure. Fairy wings will be painted on the fence so that children can stand in front of them and have their pictures taken.
In preparing his remarks for Saturday's ribbon-cutting, Matt Pappas, of Rock Island, considered what his mother tried to teach and realized a garden is a fitting metaphor for a family.
He will refer to a quote from Liberty Hyde Bailey (1858-1954), an American horticulturist and botanist, who said: "A garden requires patient labor and attention. Plants do not grow merely to satisfy ambitions or to fulfill good intentions. They thrive because someone expended effort on them."
That, Pappas will say, is what his mother did.
"We as a family thrive because my mom expended effort on each one of us — her brothers, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren," he wrote in his prepared remarks.
"Thank you, Mom, and may your memory be eternal."
Pappas and his brothers Tom, of Milwaukee, and George, of Carmel, Indiana, and his uncle, Tom Karras, of Geneva, Illinois, hope that Pat's Garden will bring more people to the center at 2525 4th Ave.
Grevas was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Theodore Grevas, who died in 2014.