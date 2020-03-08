Legal dispute between Eastern Iowa Community College, developer ends with financial settlement

Asked why payment by a public entity shouldn't be made public, Davidson noted that New College LLC is a private, for-profit company and can make payments from its operating revenue, or rent from EICC.

The settlement was a "mutual agreement" in which "everybody released everybody from everything and everything is over," Davidson said.

"We're happy it's resolved," he said. "The case is over and the downtown campus can move on to other things."

Estep said in a written statement that he, too, is "very pleased to have all issues resolved."

"The SCC Urban Campus project is a truly successful and transformative project which I will be forever proud of. Davenport and the Quad-Cities is like a second home to me and I’m looking forward to completing many more exciting and impactful projects in the years to come."

Estep and his company are based in St. Louis.

That Estep was owed money for his work on the Urban Campus was never really in dispute — the dispute was whether he'd finished his work.

Davidson said at the time the lawsuit was filed that the college had refused to pay Estep because it had not yet received all the tax incentives for the college project for which Estep was contracted to obtain.