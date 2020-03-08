Legal dispute between Eastern Iowa Community College, developer ends with financial settlement

Settlement has been reached in two legal disputes involving Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and the developer it hired to lead construction of its new Scott Community College Urban Campus in downtown Davenport.
One was a lawsuit filed in Scott County District Court in February 2019 by developer Sam Estep alleging he was owed money for his work on the Urban Campus. He sought $420,000 for breach of contract.
Another was a petition filed in August 2019 on behalf of college interests to prevent Estep from ousting Don Douchette, chancellor of EICC, from his other role as manager of the for-profit company that owns the Urban Campus. Called New College LLC, the company was formed as part of the complicated plan to finance and build the new campus, and it leases the campus back to the college.
All these issues have been put to rest now, Dick Davidson, attorney for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and New College LLC, said this week.
Both the lawsuit and petition were dismissed Feb. 3 and a confidential financial payment has been made to Estep.
Asked why payment by a public entity shouldn't be made public, Davidson noted that New College LLC is a private, for-profit company and can make payments from its operating revenue, or rent from EICC.
The settlement was a "mutual agreement" in which "everybody released everybody from everything and everything is over," Davidson said.
"We're happy it's resolved," he said. "The case is over and the downtown campus can move on to other things."
Estep said in a written statement that he, too, is "very pleased to have all issues resolved."
"The SCC Urban Campus project is a truly successful and transformative project which I will be forever proud of. Davenport and the Quad-Cities is like a second home to me and I’m looking forward to completing many more exciting and impactful projects in the years to come."
Estep and his company are based in St. Louis.
That Estep was owed money for his work on the Urban Campus was never really in dispute — the dispute was whether he'd finished his work.
Davidson said at the time the lawsuit was filed that the college had refused to pay Estep because it had not yet received all the tax incentives for the college project for which Estep was contracted to obtain.
In the second legal matter, Estep's investment company attempted to get Douchette removed as manager of New College LLC because Estep said Douchette was mismanaging it.
Davidson countered that Estep may have been trying to install himself as manager so he could settle his first dispute (the lawsuit), "paying himself hundred of thousands of dollars of New College's money."
Davidson also raised the specter that if Estep was in charge, he could terminate the lease with EICC, placing "the entire project in jeopardy because the rental payments paid by EICC are necessary to pay the loan payments due to New College's banks and payments due to the other entities that provided the tax credits to finance the project," according to his petition.
Estep said in an interview at the time that that possibility was "ridiculous."
Both the lawsuit and petition reflected a major falling out between Douchette and Estep who once had a close working relationship.
Both matters had trial dates scheduled for later this year before settlement was reached and both sides moved for dismissal of their claims.