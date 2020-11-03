Legal service can help clear old criminal records

Prairie State Legal Services, a nonprofit that helps people who cannot afford legal representation, has launched a two-year program to help people who are facing obstacles to housing or employment because of their old criminal records.
Oftentimes charges that have been acquitted, dismissed or for which a person has served the sentence and the waiting period if over remain on a person's record, and that can hold them back, Kevin Hempy, a lawyer with Prairie State, Rock Island, said.
Employers and landlords checking the Illinois court system about prospective employees or tenants may decide, based on a past criminal record, that they don't want to take a chance on that person, he said.
But eligible cases can be expunged, removed or sealed so that they no longer appear on a search of court reports, and Prairie State wants to help people do that, Hempy said.
Two common candidates for this service are people who committed crimes during a period of addiction and who now have moved on and those who "made a mistake or two when they were young" and now, 10-12 years later they have good lives, are involved in their communities but their records are holding them back, Hempy said.
Residents from Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Whiteside and Lee counties are eligible for help from Prairie State.
For help, call 309-283-3744.
The project is part of a national program called Equal Justice Works, which connects public interest lawyers with funding from corporations and law firms.
The Prairie State program is sponsored by Deere & Co. and Lane & Waterman, as well as a national law firm, Riley Safer Holmes & Cancilla LLP.
For more information, go to equaljusticeworks.org/fellows/kevin-hempy/
