Legal service can help clear old criminal records

Prairie State Legal Services, a nonprofit that helps people who cannot afford legal representation, has launched a two-year program to help people who are facing obstacles to housing or employment because of their old criminal records.

Oftentimes charges that have been acquitted, dismissed or for which a person has served the sentence and the waiting period if over remain on a person's record, and that can hold them back, Kevin Hempy, a lawyer with Prairie State, Rock Island, said.

Employers and landlords checking the Illinois court system about prospective employees or tenants may decide, based on a past criminal record, that they don't want to take a chance on that person, he said.

But eligible cases can be expunged, removed or sealed so that they no longer appear on a search of court reports, and Prairie State wants to help people do that, Hempy said.

Two common candidates for this service are people who committed crimes during a period of addiction and who now have moved on and those who "made a mistake or two when they were young" and now, 10-12 years later they have good lives, are involved in their communities but their records are holding them back, Hempy said.