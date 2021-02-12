Legislative forums will feature Iowa Quad-City state legislators

A series of legislative forums featuring Iowa Quad-City state legislators will be held via Zoom on Feb. 20, March 27 and April 17.

The forums will give constituents a chance to ask questions of their legislators and hear their responses.

The virtual doors of the meetings open at 10 a.m. and the meetings will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

• Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 (Join Zoom Meeting https://isea.zoom.us/j/99820540552 Meeting ID: 998 2054 0552, One tap mobile+13126266799, 99820540552# US (Chicago)

• Saturday, March 27, 2021 (Join Zoom Meeting https://isea.zoom.us/j/98117286171 Meeting ID: 981 1728 6171, One tap mobile+13126266799, 98117286171# US (Chicago)

• Saturday, April 17, 2021 Join Zoom Meeting https://isea.zoom.us/j/95934500614 Meeting ID: 959 3450 0614, One tap mobile+13126266799,,95934500614# US (Chicago)

All Iowa state representatives and senators have been invited to attend these forums, which are free and open to the public.

The forums are sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA), the Scott County Farm Bureau, the Working Iowa Neighbors Coalition of the Quad Cities Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO), the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)–Davenport Chapter, the Junior League of the Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Area Realtor Association (QCARA).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.