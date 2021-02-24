Lenten fish fries return in the Quad-Cities, with changes

Organizers of the long-running Lenten fish fry at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport weren't sure what to expect last week when they offered their first-ever, drive-through only event.
It turned out to be a record-breaker.
More people —964 — showed up Friday than on any other first-night dinner in history, Tom Stahler, who runs the event, said.
"We didn't know what to expect," he said. "We weren't prepared. We ran out of some food at the end."
But the group learned from its experience and will be ready for the next five Fridays, when serving at the church, 2618 Boies Ave., is from 3:30-7 p.m., Stahler said.
Last year St. Al's hosted three in-person dinners before volunteers called it quits because of COVID-19. Anyone who has ever squeezed into the basement cafeteria of St. Al's knows that social distancing there is impossible.
Other groups around the Quad-City region also had to stop serving, but in a check by the Quad-City Times of some of the regulars, most are back this year in some form.
For St. Al's, the fish fries are a major fundraiser, so the group decided to see what would happen with the different format. Guests turn up Birchwood Avenue from Rockingham Road and drive into the back parking lot of the church where they pay at the garage — $10 for either baked fish/baked potato or fried fish/french fries/onion rings — then drive to the gymnasium door where a volunteer brings out the order.
An apple pie dessert is $1 but, no beer or soft drinks.
The first diners this year began showing up at 2:30 p.m., just to make sure they'd get their food, Stahler said.
Other fish fries:
• Alleman High School, Rock Island: The Booster Club traditionally hosts one big fish fry, but decided not to have it this year, a representative said.
• Saints Mary & Mathias Catholic School, 2407 Cedar St., Muscatine: As with St. Al's in Davenport, the event sponsored by the Knights of Columbus had to stop serving mid-way through Lent last year, but it is back this year with a drive-through only option, serving from 4:30-7 p.m. A dinner is fish or shrimp or a combo, served with baked beans, baked potato, cole slaw and a cookie. The cost is $10 for adults ages 13 and older and $5 for children ages 5-12.
• Knight of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport. Fish dinners will be served 4-7 p.m. every Friday through April 2 either eat-in, with socially distanced seating, or to-go. Dinner includes a fried catfish, baked potato, vegetable, roll/butter.
• Shriners International, 511 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Davenport. All-you-can eat fish fry, 4-7 p.m. every Friday through March 26. Cost is $12, available as carry-out or eat-in at socially-distanced tables.
• American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Fish dinners will begin March 12, continuing Fridays through April 2, 5-7:30 p.m. Dine-in at socially distanced tables or take-out. Dinner is fish, baked or french fried potatoes, cole slaw or cottage cheese and a dinner roll.