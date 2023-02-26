For St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, planning Lenten fish fries begins the week after the last one occurs.

Organizers for the events, which occur every Friday during the 40-day, Christian-observed period of Lent ahead of Easter, met consistently throughout the year to go over any changes and make preparations for the next series of meals.

The week ahead of the first fish fry Friday, Feb. 24, head organizer Angie McClimon said she and a group of volunteers have spent their time ordering 1,100 pounds of fish, 25 gallons of coleslaw, 50 dozen rolls and 26 loaves of bread. That will — maybe — last them two weeks.

“It’s funny, because we’re a Catholic church, and I worked the front line last year serving and there were so many people that I don’t see at church, or I know that aren’t Catholic, that come every year,” McClimon said. “It’s just really cool because of the fellowship, seeing old friends and meeting new people.”

Churches and organizations across the Quad-Cities are ready to turn up the ovens and throw open the doors to the public, with everyone being welcome.

One of the biggest concerns McClimon had ahead of the fish fries was sourcing everything they would need for a fair price. The church was able to get everything it needed, but meal prices were raised by $2 to offset costs.

Fish, bread and coleslaw prices have risen just under 10%, McClimon said, and cheese prices are just over it. Butter, however, is a whopping 44% more expensive.

“And we use a lot of butter,” she said.

Despite high food costs, McClimon said preparations have been going smoothly thanks to the teams of volunteers that cook, serve and clean for fish fries. Around 40 volunteers work the events each week, keeping things running while anywhere from 700 to 1,200 people come through for a meal.

Mark Wacker, a volunteer at the fish fries for 10 years, said the evenings could get pretty hectic with everyone coming through. He’ll most likely be at the ovens, baking fish and potatoes continuously to keep filling plates. But he loves doing it, to the point where he’s never missed a fish fry, but will later this Lent when he will travel to attend his grandson’s confirmation.

“We get volunteers in the kitchen and out here in the dining room that come down and help who have nothing to do with St. Alphonsus, that come down to volunteer, which I think is just absolutely awesome,” Wacker said.”Seeing the community come together to do this is just phenomenal.”

Here is a roundup of fish fries in the Quad-City region:

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2626 Boies Ave., Davenport, will host its dinners 4-7 p.m. every Friday beginning Feb. 24 and through March. The menu includes baked or fried fish, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, pickle and a drink. Grilled cheese sandwiches are also available. Meal prices are $14 for adults and $5 for kids, and meals can be pre-ordered online

Kaaba Shriners

, 511 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Davenport, will hold fish fries 4-7 p.m. Fridays starting Feb. 24 and running through March. The organization will offer all-you-can-eat fish or grilled cheese sandwiches and baked potatoes for dine-in or carry-out.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church’s Blessed Father Pro Men’s Club

will hold fish fries 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent starting Feb. 24 at 800 17th St., Silvis. Food served includes catfish, fried shrimp, baked cod, baked potato and a salad bar.

Muscatine Knights of Columbus

will hold fish fries 4:30-7 p.m. every Friday until April 8 at 2407 Cedar St., Muscatine. The drive-thru-only events will offer fried fish, shrimp, baked beans and potatoes, coleslaw and a cookie. The meal costs $12 for those ages 13 and up and $6 for those ages 6-12.

Our Lady of the River Catholic Church

, 28200 226th St. Place, LeClaire, has moved its fish fry from Feb. 22 to 6 p.m. March 3.

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

will host a fish fry 4-7 p.m. March 31, according to the Diocese of Davenport. Fried and baked fish will be served.

Milan American Legion, 515 W 1st Ave., Milan, will host fish fries 5-7 p.m. March 3, 10 and April 7. Menu items are priced individually, and include catfish, shrimp, chicken, tenderloins and sides.