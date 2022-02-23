Leprechaun Leap Wine and Beer Walk showcases DeWitt businesses

Quad-Citians looking to get a jump on St. Patrick's Day celebrations can head to DeWitt next weekend to sample local drinks and get in the green spirit.

The sixth-annual Leprechaun Leap Wine and Beer Walk will take people on a trek through DeWitt bars and restaurants 2-6 p.m. March 5.

The walk will begin at the Community Center, 512 10th St., where participants will pick up maps, wristbands and tickets. Then they'll head to participating businesses to try drinks from selections of wines and beers, and to get their tickets punched to win prizes.

Tickets for the walk are available online and cost $12 through Feb. 25, when the price will change to $17. Participants can also purchase tickets the day of the event beginning at noon.

Costumes are encouraged for leprechaun leapers, as prizes will be given for the best guy, gal and group costumes. Prizes include gift baskets from local businesses, filled with everything from wine and meats to gift certificates and jewelry.

After the walk ends, Jorgie's Bar and Grill, 241 11th St., will host live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and a DJ will play from 6 p.m.-midnight at MJ's Tap, 724 6th Ave.

Walk organizer Tracy Nissen said 20 businesses are participating in the event, but which ones won't be revealed until people pick up their maps.

Leprechaun Leap began as a Valentine's Day walk, Nissen said, which people believed was just for couples. The Marketers of DeWitt, who put on the walk, decided to hold something a little closer to St. Patrick's Day and encourage more than just couples to come out and have some fun.

When the walk began, Nissen said, the Marketers of DeWitt had 100 participants at the most. In 2021, however, the walk drew a crowd of 650 people. They're expecting similar numbers this year.

"We're hoping for a pretty big crowd," Nissen said. "We've had a lot of interest."

