Fewer than 250 MidAmerican Energy customers remain without service as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6.

Most of the remaining outage locations require pole replacements, some of which are in areas that have difficult access. MidAmerican expects to restore power by this evening.

In MidAmerican's most recent update, line and tree crews worked through the night to restore service to customers impacted by Tuesday's severe storm. At its peak Tuesday morning, the storm interrupted service to more than 19,000 customers in the Quad-Cities, mostly all in Illinois.

The storm tore through the Quad-Cities mid-morning Tuesday, hammering the Illinois side with high-winds that left power lines down, damaged trees, and debris blown off of trees and buildings. The National Weather Service Quad Cities logged wind gusts close to 90 miles per hour during the morning storm system, along with significant straight-line winds and 3-inch hail.