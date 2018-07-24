The need for community growth was the most-talked-about issue at the Quad-Cities Big Table discussions held in April, with 60 percent of all groups broaching that topic, and many participants ranking it as the "most critical."
That is one of dozens of findings contained in a follow-up survey of the 5,000 or so people who participated in the Big Table discussions, an initiative organized by Q2030, a program of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Results were announced Tuesday at a news conference at the Figge Art Museum by Decker Ploehn, co-chair of the of community collaboration work group and Bettendorf city administrator, who characterized the 1,714 return rate as "phenomenal."
And because participants were so engaged and excited about talking to each other — particularly to people they wouldn't normally meet in their day-to-day interactions — a second Big Table has been scheduled for April 26-27, 2019.
In addition to announcing results, leaders on Tuesday issued a call to action, a call for people who participated in Big Table talks to do something, as individuals, about issues they identified as important.
A 20-page handout that listed the issues also noted popular solution ideas.
Under income inequality, for example, there was the suggestion to develop new transitional housing for people just getting started in life or trying to get back on their feet.
Under the need for world-class schools, solution ideas included promoting trade education and developing after-school and extra-curricular programs that help students in lower-income areas get involved with their communities and empower them to be change-makers.
But rather than propose specific plans at the news conference, Greg Aguilar, director of Q2030, said the work is up to individuals.
"Each Quad-Citian is needed to step up," he said. "We are all part of something bigger than ourselves. It is up to all of us to act. Do not wait for permission. Do not fear failure. If each of us does a little, no one needs to do a lot."
W. Kent Barnds, of Augustana College, said college leaders already have identified the need for more internships as one strategy for getting more graduates to stay in the area.
Once a student has a good experience with a company and working in a community, they might be more apt to stay, he explained.
He also suggested developing a program to welcome students, introduce them to the business and nonprofit communities and engage them with business leaders.
"We need to tell the story of nonprofits and businesses," Barnds said.
Also, over the next year, Q2030 leaders will incorporate top issues into their areas of work, Aguilar said.
Other results from the survey showed that 71 percent of participants discussed solutions that have the potential to make the community better and 72 percent said that, after their Big Tables, they feel more optimistic about the next five years than they did before.
Also, 39 percent feel motivated to build relationships and collaborate, 33 percent want to get more involved in the community and 31 percent want to raise awareness and educate others as a way to impact the community.
In addition, 81 percent of participants said they would continue having conversations.
At least three groups are doing this: residents of Long Grove, the Glen Oaks community of Moline and the LGBTQ community.
Q2030 is a long-range plan to grow talent, jobs, investments and economic opportunity.