Let the fair begin

Madison Shockey, 19, of Camanche, competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show Tuesday at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.
Mason Kyllo, 9, of Donahue, Iowa, lies down and comforts his cow after cleaning her inside of one of the barns Monday. Mason was there to enter his cows in the 4-H Dairy show.
Marissa Treimer, 12, of New Liberty, Iowa, kisses her horse Shiloh after competing during the Pony & Horse Speed show.
Khloe Hamilton, of Long Grove, competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
River Fisk, 6, of Davenport, sits on his horse Thor before competing during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Marissa Treimer, 12, of New Liberty, kisses her horse Shiloh after competing during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Jaylen Him, 11, of Bellevue, waits before her turn during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Children compete in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Elivia Lamb, 10, smiles after competing in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Elivia Lamb, 10, competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Kendall Brown, of Davenport, competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Kennedy Hamilton, 9, of Long Grove, smiles before competing in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Kendall Brown, of Davenport, competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Children wait their turns before competing in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Millie Mays, 7, of Bettendorf, during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Elivia Lamb, 10, prepares to compete in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Marissa Treimer, 12, of New Liberty, and her horse Shiloh, compete pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Robin Fisk, 10, of Davenport, and her horse Marvel compete in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A person competes in pole bending during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
A horse has a braided mane during the Pony & Horse Speed show at the Mississippi Valley Fair Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Davenport.
Fair weather greeted fair-goers Tuesday on the opening day of the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.
Sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-80s made for pleasant conditions, and the Wednesday forecast appears to be a carbon copy.
The coronation of the fair queen was one of Tuesday's features, along with The Pony & Horse Speed Show, the Sheep Show and a Jason Aldean concert.
Of course, what would the fair be without food and the midway? Concession areas include something for almost any taste, while there are rides for all ages.
Wednesday's schedule features more livestock shows and a concert by Locash.
