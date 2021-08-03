 Skip to main content
Let the fair begin
Fair weather greeted fair-goers Tuesday on the opening day of the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport.

Sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-80s made for pleasant conditions, and the Wednesday forecast appears to be a carbon copy.

The coronation of the fair queen was one of Tuesday's features, along with The Pony & Horse Speed Show, the Sheep Show and a Jason Aldean concert.

Of course, what would the fair be without food and the midway? Concession areas include something for almost any taste, while there are rides for all ages.

Wednesday's schedule features more livestock shows and a concert by Locash.

