Let there be light! New Y in Davenport has lots of windows, river views

An area with artificial turf is intended for members working with a personal trainer. The turf, Klipsch said, "provides a better member experience. It's the newest thing."

And the icing on the cake? The 500-square-foot outdoor exercise deck with full views of the river. It's one of the first outdoor Y decks in the country and definitely the first with Mississippi River views.

Looking out the building's east windows to the ground below, Martell explains that the Y hopes to build a water park in the space. "That's what our plans are," he said.

Although the building is slightly smaller in square footage than the old Y, the space is configured more efficiently, and overall contains "a lot of multi-function spaces to change and be dynamic," Klipsch said. "What is the big thing today changes with tomorrow."

And it is geared toward all ages and abilities, from high-level athletes who want personal training for specific development, to aging baby boomers who have never exercised but think it might be time, to little kids just learning about the water.

"It's a testament to what the Y is about that we can serve such a wide variety of people at the same time and efficiently," Klipsch said.