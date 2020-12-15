 Skip to main content
Let there be light! New Y in Davenport has lots of windows, river views
Let there be light! New Y in Davenport has lots of windows, river views

Light, bright, airy.

Spectacular views of the Mississippi River all the way from the new Interstate 74 bridge in one direction to the Interstate 280 bridge in the other.

A fireplace, two swimming pools and lots and lots of exercise equipment.

These are features of the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA at 4th Street and East River Drive in Davenport that will open for business on Monday, Dec. 21, capping more than eight years of effort. All told, the project cost about $24.5 million, including land, the building itself and equipment and furnishings, Brad Martell, president and CEO, said during a walk-through of the building.

Workers hustled to put final pieces in place — rolling in a cart of weights, carrying boxes, plugging in computer monitors — so that the 75,000-square-foot building would be ready for guided tours on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inside the front door, three features snap into focus.

Through glass to the right are the shimmering surfaces of two swimming pools, one five-lane set up for lap swimming and one with a small slide and a spray feature that will host lessons, water exercise and family swims. Tucked behind, a huge hot tub.

"The pool creates a 'wow' effect when you walk in," Martell said.

Straight ahead is a set of stairs that rise three stories to the top of the building, creating a sort of spine, as Martell describes it.

To the left is a floor-to-ceiling stone wall enclosing a fireplace with a seating area arranged in front and a coffee bar. Through a set of doors, there's an outdoor seating area and the other side of the fireplace.

Past the welcome desk and to the left is a child watch room where kids can play under the supervision of Y staff while parents exercise.

Also on the first floor: A multi-purpose studio that could be used for everything from Y board meetings (furniture would be brought in) to yoga and kids gymnastics.

Behind the pool: three locker rooms with showers — men's, women's and families' — plus two steam rooms and saunas.

In the northeast corner, in its own 7,000-square-feet of space, is the Midwest Cardiac Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded 19 years ago by Dr. Nicolas Shammas, a Quad-City cardiologist, to conduct research on innovations in heart care, including new techniques, devices and drugs. The foundation currently is located in a building near Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, but will move to the Y in what is thought to be a first-of-its-kind collaboration. 

Second floor: Here you'll find the squeaky-new gymnasium, flooded with light, encircled by a one-eighth mile walking track up above.

Don't miss the spinning room. What is this you ask? It's a room packed with 31 stationary bicycles where members can go to exercise as a group "that will be very loud and with a lot of lights," Martell said. A party atmosphere.

The bicycle wheels spin, as does a disco ball mounted in the ceiling, projecting splotches of multi-colored light around the room. At the front is a TV screen on which can be projected various cycling courses, such as the Tour de France. Monitors on the bikes show heart rate and amount of energy expended.

"This is some of the new age stuff you find in big cities," Frank Klipsch IV, executive director of communications and outreach programs, said.

Also on this floor: Cybex exercise machines; an exercise studio with a wood floor for "bounce"; rooms for racquetball, handball and squash; social areas; and bigger restrooms to accommodate 120 children ages kindergarten through sixth grade expected to be enrolled in summer day camps.

Third floor: A fitness room overlooking the Mississippi River is filled with all-new Matrix exercise machines, equipped with technology to allow you to watch Netflix as you work out.

An area with artificial turf is intended for members working with a personal trainer. The turf, Klipsch said, "provides a better member experience. It's the newest thing."

And the icing on the cake? The 500-square-foot outdoor exercise deck with full views of the river. It's one of the first outdoor Y decks in the country and definitely the first with Mississippi River views.

Looking out the building's east windows to the ground below, Martell explains that the Y hopes to build a water park in the space. "That's what our plans are," he said.

Although the building is slightly smaller in square footage than the old Y, the space is configured more efficiently, and overall contains "a lot of multi-function spaces to change and be dynamic," Klipsch said. "What is the big thing today changes with tomorrow."

And it is geared toward all ages and abilities, from high-level athletes who want personal training for specific development, to aging baby boomers who have never exercised but think it might be time, to little kids just learning about the water.

"It's a testament to what the Y is about that we can serve such a wide variety of people at the same time and efficiently," Klipsch said.

Entrance to the building is off 4th, a one-way going west. The parking lot has space for 280 cars. 

Several vacant acres to the west are expected to be sold to an Indianapolis developer for the construction of 187 market rate apartments, but a closing date has not been set, Martell said.

The 2nd Street Y at the foot of the Centennial Bridge that opened in 1964 closed on Friday, Dec. 11 and is expected to be sold and the site redeveloped.

A little bit of history

In late 2012, the Scott County Family Y — now the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to better reflect its geographic reach — signed a deal to purchase the 15-acre former W.G. Block property, a long-time sand and gravel and ready-mix concrete business, at 4th Street and East River Drive, Davenport.

Immediate plans were to build an Early Learning Center that subsequently opened in 2015, but the long-term goal was to relocate the downtown Y from its location at 606 W. 2nd St.

A market study paid for by the John Deere Foundation found — after some 400 phone calls in which people were asked what features they wanted in a Y and their price point for use — that a new building could bring in 5,000 new members, Brad Martell, president and CEO of the Y, said.

At that time, about 6,000 members were using the downtown Y and the study showed that could grow to as many as 12,000, he said.

That research provided guidance for the building's size and features. "We didn't just guess on a size," Martell said.

A "quiet" fundraising campaign began in 2017 and in October of 2018, the Y launched a $12 million public capital campaign headed by former St. Ambrose University president Ed Rogalski.

Caroline Ruhl, CEO of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, and Jim von Maur, CEO and president of Von Maur, were co-chairs.

The campaign exceeded its goal by nearly $1 million, and Rogalski terms the new building "majestic" with the potential to transform that area of Davenport. The area already has seen change with the repurposing of former warehouse space into apartments.

At 4:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, the new building called the R. Richard Bittner YMCA will open for business. Bittner was a long-time Davenport lawyer and administrator of trusts that, over the years, gave the Y $10.3 million, including $3 million for the new building.

At present, the Scott County Family Y has 30,000 to 31,000 members, down because of COVID-19, Martell said.

The new building was designed by Gro & Associates, New York, a firm specializing in Y design, with local oversight by Studio 483 Architects.

Russell Construction was the general contractor.

The new Y is the fifth downtown center of operations since the Y was chartered in Davenport in October 1858.

Key donors

Here are key donors that made possible construction of the new Y.

$5 million

The Bechtel Trusts

$1 million

John Deere Foundation

MidAmerican Energy Company

$500,000

The Hubbel-Waterman Foundation

The von Maur Family

Scott County Regional Authority

State of Iowa CAT Grant

Russell Construction

$250,000

Regional Development Authority

Quad City Bank & Trust

HNI

Chris and Mary Rayburn

$100,000

Ryan & Associates

Caroline Ruhl

Michael & Monique Gorsline

The Tinsmans

Rhythm City Casino Resort

Sears Family

Tri-City Electric Co

Arconic Foundation

Mary and Matt Jones

East Moline Glass

$50,000

Hunt and Diane Harris Family Foundation

BITCO Insurance Companies

Estes Construction

Tom and Maria Waterman

Richard and Judy Kreiter

Scott County

City of Davenport

US Bank

John and Cheryl May

$25,000

Sedona Group

Catherine Waterman

Ed and Molly Carroll

Brad and Lillian Martell

Cal and Jill Werner

RSM US LLP

Shive-Hattery, Inc.

Frank and Teresa Clark

GreenState Credit Union

The Republic Companies

Per Mar Security Services

Jeff and Mitzi Collins

Frank and Terre Klipsch

Modern Woodmen of America

Edward and Bobbi Rogalski

Nancy Chapman

Hy-Vee

Perry Hintze

Treiber Construction

$10,000

Nancy Ballenger

Ken Koupal and Tom Kersting

Mark and Julie Hornbuckle

Kerry and Julie Smith

Brock and Carol Earnhardt

Walcott Trust and Savings Bank

Vickie Palmer

Jean and Howard Berchtold

Debbie and Scott Anselm

Dick Kleine

Pepsi-Cola of Davenport

Dana and Mark Wilkinson

$5,000

Terry and Lisa Schluensen

Delia and David Meier

Todd and Lori Gipple

Jim and Jayne Field

Marsha and Don Pedersen

Bill and Chris Gallin

Tom and Kathy Wine

James Entwistle, Jr and Siv Brit Saetre

IITI

Tom and Jane Rudbeck

Norm and Linda Bower

Blake and Yvonne Schaffer

