Let there be light! New Y in Davenport has lots of windows, river views

Light, bright, airy.
Spectacular views of the Mississippi River all the way from the new Interstate 74 bridge in one direction to the Interstate 280 bridge in the other.
A fireplace, two swimming pools and lots and lots of exercise equipment.
These are features of the new R. Richard Bittner YMCA at 4th Street and East River Drive in Davenport that will open for business on Monday, Dec. 21, capping more than eight years of effort. All told, the project cost about $24.5 million, including land, the building itself and equipment and furnishings, Brad Martell, president and CEO, said during a walk-through of the building.
Workers hustled to put final pieces in place — rolling in a cart of weights, carrying boxes, plugging in computer monitors — so that the 75,000-square-foot building would be ready for guided tours on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Inside the front door, three features snap into focus.
Through glass to the right are the shimmering surfaces of two swimming pools, one five-lane set up for lap swimming and one with a small slide and a spray feature that will host lessons, water exercise and family swims. Tucked behind, a huge hot tub.
"The pool creates a 'wow' effect when you walk in," Martell said.
Straight ahead is a set of stairs that rise three stories to the top of the building, creating a sort of spine, as Martell describes it.
To the left is a floor-to-ceiling stone wall enclosing a fireplace with a seating area arranged in front and a coffee bar. Through a set of doors, there's an outdoor seating area and the other side of the fireplace.
Past the welcome desk and to the left is a child watch room where kids can play under the supervision of Y staff while parents exercise.
Also on the first floor: A multi-purpose studio that could be used for everything from Y board meetings (furniture would be brought in) to yoga and kids gymnastics.
Behind the pool: three locker rooms with showers — men's, women's and families' — plus two steam rooms and saunas.
In the northeast corner, in its own 7,000-square-feet of space, is the Midwest Cardiac Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded 19 years ago by Dr. Nicolas Shammas, a Quad-City cardiologist, to conduct research on innovations in heart care, including new techniques, devices and drugs. The foundation currently is located in a building near Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, but will move to the Y in what is thought to be a first-of-its-kind collaboration.
Second floor: Here you'll find the squeaky-new gymnasium, flooded with light, encircled by a one-eighth mile walking track up above.
Don't miss the spinning room. What is this you ask? It's a room packed with 31 stationary bicycles where members can go to exercise as a group "that will be very loud and with a lot of lights," Martell said. A party atmosphere.
The bicycle wheels spin, as does a disco ball mounted in the ceiling, projecting splotches of multi-colored light around the room. At the front is a TV screen on which can be projected various cycling courses, such as the Tour de France. Monitors on the bikes show heart rate and amount of energy expended.
"This is some of the new age stuff you find in big cities," Frank Klipsch IV, executive director of communications and outreach programs, said.
Also on this floor: Cybex exercise machines; an exercise studio with a wood floor for "bounce"; rooms for racquetball, handball and squash; social areas; and bigger restrooms to accommodate 120 children ages kindergarten through sixth grade expected to be enrolled in summer day camps.
Third floor: A fitness room overlooking the Mississippi River is filled with all-new Matrix exercise machines, equipped with technology to allow you to watch Netflix as you work out.
An area with artificial turf is intended for members working with a personal trainer. The turf, Klipsch said, "provides a better member experience. It's the newest thing."
And the icing on the cake? The 500-square-foot outdoor exercise deck with full views of the river. It's one of the first outdoor Y decks in the country and definitely the first with Mississippi River views.
Looking out the building's east windows to the ground below, Martell explains that the Y hopes to build a water park in the space. "That's what our plans are," he said.
Although the building is slightly smaller in square footage than the old Y, the space is configured more efficiently, and overall contains "a lot of multi-function spaces to change and be dynamic," Klipsch said. "What is the big thing today changes with tomorrow."
And it is geared toward all ages and abilities, from high-level athletes who want personal training for specific development, to aging baby boomers who have never exercised but think it might be time, to little kids just learning about the water.
"It's a testament to what the Y is about that we can serve such a wide variety of people at the same time and efficiently," Klipsch said.
Entrance to the building is off 4th, a one-way going west. The parking lot has space for 280 cars.
Several vacant acres to the west are expected to be sold to an Indianapolis developer for the construction of 187 market rate apartments, but a closing date has not been set, Martell said.
The 2nd Street Y at the foot of the Centennial Bridge that opened in 1964 closed on Friday, Dec. 11 and is expected to be sold and the site redeveloped.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.