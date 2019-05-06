United Way of the Quad-Cities and the National Association of Letter Carriers are partnering in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11.
Part of a national campaign, letter carriers will collect non-perishable food donations for the River Bend Foodbank during the 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Residents are asked to leave a donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes for letter carriers to collect as they deliver mail along their postal routes.
"One in eight households face food insecurity in the U.S., and on a local level, one out of three families in the Quad-Cities can barely cover basic daily living expenses," said United Way President and CEO Rene Gellerman. "The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a great way to easily support your fellow Quad-Citizens."
Thanking the carriers, Michael Miller, President and CEO of River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, said "This one day a year, anyone in the country can go through their cupboards, pull any non-perishable food item, leave it at their mailbox, and it will be picked up and taken to someone who really needs it."
Last year, letter carriers collected 71.6 million pounds of food bringing the total over 26 years to 1.67 billion pounds.
Letter Carriers will soon be delivering grocery bags, provided by HyVee, for customers to fill with non-perishable items, said Tracey Bultinck, City Letter Carrier and food drive coordinator. "It’s really amazing to see the effort everyone puts in to help those who need a hand to feed their families."
Top requested non-perishable food items are: cereal, pasta, pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups, chili and pasta), 100 percent juice, peanut butter, macaroni & cheese, canned protein (tuna, chicken and turkey), beans (canned or dry). Donors also can give healthy, low-sodium, low-sugar items such as beans, oatmeal and other whole grains, and canola or olive oil.
No frozen food, homemade food, home-canned items, items in glass containers or expired food will be accepted.
To find out if your letter carrier is participating, visit your local post office.
For more information, visit unitedwayqc.org/nalc-stamp-out-hunger-food-drive.