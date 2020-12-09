Letter: Just leave

We are a country of freedoms. This is provided to us by the Constitution.

On Nov. 3, we held an election. Each eligible voter was provided a ballot. One man, one ballot. One woman, one ballot. The votes were counted, and it was determined that Joe Biden had more votes than Donald Trump.

When the states certify the votes, Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Trump, from the White House, tells lies to his lawyers about the fraud that has taken place. They go into court without evidence and leave after being humiliated. It is now time for the transition to begin. We are a democracy. We do not have a dictator.

Donald Trump mishandled the virus and now he is mishandling the peaceful transfer of power. Please can he just leave so we can have a leader in the White House again?

Delbert Moore

Davenport

