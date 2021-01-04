LGBTQ+ activist announces another run for Davenport City Council

Davenport LGBTQ+ activist Alexandra Dermody has announced she plans to run again for Davenport alderwoman, becoming the first person to publicly declare their intention to seek one of two at-large City Council seats with 10 months to go until the municipal election.
The 20-year-old previously ran in 2019 as a political newcomer and lost to Davenport Alderman Patrick Peacock for the open 7th Ward seat to replace then-longtime Alderman Mike Matson, who was elected mayor.
A recent graduate of Davenport schools, Dermody this fall also sought to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Davenport School Board.
In a news release announcing her candidacy, Dermody noted that she serves on the board of directors for QC Pride, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, and the board of directors for Community Centered Counselling Services, a mental health services organization.
"My experiences serving on these boards, my work as a community organizer, with my unique perspective and approach to solving the problems our city faces is what sets me apart from the competition," Dermody said in a statement announcing her candidacy.
She said she is running on a platform to push investment and revitalization of Davenport's West End, expand community investment programs, expand and fortify the local economy, and invest in restorative justice reform and public safety.
“I realize that this is an ambitious platform,” Dermody said in her statement. “But Davenport needs bold changes if we are to thrive into the second half of the century. We must work to diversify our economy, retain our youth population, and make Davenport a more liveable and welcoming place for all of us.”
Dermody also pointed to her perspective as a member of Generation Z, the generation born from 1997 onward.
"My goal is to see our city and youth thrive," she said. "In order to do this, my generation needs a seat at the table. ... I plan to help transform Davenport into an incredible, thriving example of what can be accomplished when progress and ingenuity is embraced."