Nobel Laureate Leymeh Gbowee will give the keynote address for the 16th annual Ambrose Women for Social Justice Conference, “War and Peace: Gender and Justice,” on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Rogalski Center of St. Ambrose University.
She won the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize for leading the Women of Liberia Mass Action for Peace, which ended a civil war in 2003.
“She is the perfect speaker for the Ambrose Women for Social Justice Conference because her work in peacemaking specifically brought together women from diverse backgrounds during a time when civil war was tearing the country apart based on tribal or ethnic lines,” said Lisa Powell, St. Ambrose associate professor of theology, in a press release.
She said Gbowee’s experience in getting people of different backgrounds and faiths to work on a common cause is relevant today.
“We keep hearing, and feeling, how divided our country is on partisan lines, but there are so many things we need to work together to change," Powell said. "In light of the recent mass shootings, I can't help but think about the need to end gun violence and wonder if we could be inspired by Gbowee to bring together people from different backgrounds and contexts to work for change."
“At St. Ambrose, we have a deep history in teaching nonviolent resistance, said Katy Strzepek, professor and director of the women and gender studies program. “We are extremely excited to bring someone to campus who absolutely embodies nonviolent activism.”
In addition to Gbowee’s work as a peace activist, she's a trained social worker and women’s rights advocate.
Gbowee is executive director of the Women, Peace and Security Program at Columbia University’s Earth Institute and established the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa to provide leadership and educational opportunities to women and youths.
She has played pivotal roles in several organizations, including the Liberia Reconciliation Initiative, Women Peace and Security Network Africa, and Women in Peacebuilding Network/West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, the release said.
Gbowee serves as a sustainable development goals advocate for the United Nations and is a member of the World Refugee Council.
In 2016, she earned the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize for Peace from the Millennium Excellence Foundation. In 2017, the UN Secretary-General chose Gbowee to serve as a member of his advisory board on mediation.
Her roles are chronicled in her 2013 memoir, "Mighty Be Our Powers," and in the award-winning 2008 documentary "Pray the Devil Back to Hell." Last year, in recognition of "her extraordinary achievement in peacebuilding and social justice work," Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia awarded Gbowee its first honorary Doctor of Justice degree.
The Ambrose AWSJ Conference will be the first of a series of events that will reflect St. Ambrose's 2019-20 academic theme, "War and Peace." To register for the conference, sign up for lunch and see the full schedule, visit sau.edu/awsj.
Registration for the free conference will begin at 9 a.m., and participants can take part in workshops at 9:25 a.m. and 10:40 a.m., opportunities for activism and celebration beginning at 3:30 p.m., and performances from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants also can join a roundtable discussion at 12:15 p.m; an optional $12 lunch will be served. Gbowee, 47, will give her keynote speech at 2 p.m.