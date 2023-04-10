Liberty and Justice, the two bald eagles who have made their home behind Arconic’s manufacturing plant in Riverdale, are caring for two eggs, John Riches, Arconic’s Public Affairs manager, said Monday.

The last eaglets to hatch were in 2020, Riches said. There were no eaglets in 2021 or 2022.

“I suspect today could be a hatch day,” Riches said Monday. “It looks like they may have cracked a hole or two but I have not seen a hatch yet. It may be later tonight or tomorrow.”

Arconic’s Eagle Cam showed Justice delivering a fish to the nest about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

“When the hatch starts they start stocking up the pantry,” Riches said.

Riches said the first egg was laid about March 4. The second one would have been laid a day or two later. “The camera was down for a couple of days so we didn’t see the second one until a few days later,” he said.

“Based on the normal 35-day incubation for an eagle egg we would expect them to hatch sometime this this week” he said. ““If both eggs hatch, they would be the 19th and 20th eggs to hatch from nests in the tree they have been calling home since late in 2009 and the first camera was installed in the fall of 2010.”

Eaglets only weigh in at a few ounces when they first hatch, he said.

“But they grow quickly the first few weeks and will be nearly full size about 10-12 weeks after hatching,” Riches said.

Eagles will begin to fly when they are about 12-weeks old and will leave the nest altogether about eight weeks later.

Over the years, Liberty and Justice have hatched and fledged 18 eaglets, and each year employees and the general public vote online to select names for the eaglets.

The eaglets born and named since 2011 are:

2011 – Freedom

2012 – Spirit, Faith, Hope

2013 – Honor, Glory

2014 – Rudy (named for Davenport Police Sgt. Kevin "Rudy" Marxen who died that year.)

2015 – No eaglets

2016 – Star, Sky

2017 – Mercury, Gemini, Apollo

2018 – No eaglets

2019 – Windy, Storm

2020 – Analiese (Named for Riverdale Firefighter Analiese Chapman who died of cystic fibrosis that year.), Terry (Named for a Hampton, Illinois, Police Chief Terry Engle who died in a car crash.)