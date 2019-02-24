Liberty and Justice have their first egg of the season at their nest at Arconic.
Arconic spokesman John Riches said the egg arrived at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
“It seems they like a challenge,” Riches said. “Laying an egg in 50 mph wind gusts can’t be easy.”
If there is a second egg it likely will come Tuesday or Wednesday, and if there is a third egg it would come two to three days after the second egg, he said.
Liberty and Justice have been at the Arconic nest for about 10 years, he said.
“More often than not it’s been two eggs in this nest,” Riches said. “They’ve had a couple of years when they’ve had three.
“They’ve been pretty active here for the last week or two so maybe they know something we don’t know,” he said of the eagles.
So far 14 eagles have hatched from the Arconic nest, Riches said.
“We did not have a hatch last year,” he said. “I think last year they stepped on the egg or something and then had another egg a week or two later that was not viable.”
To watch the eagles go online: https://livestream.com/accounts/1538473/EagleCam