A second egg for Liberty and Justice appeared just after 5 p.m. today at their nest on the property of Arconic, company spokesman John Riches said.
“If there is a third egg it will likely arrive on Friday or Saturday,” Riches said Wednesday.
Their first egg arrived at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Riches said.
Liberty and Justice have been at the Arconic nest for about 10 years, he said.
“More often than not it’s been two eggs in this nest,” Riches said. “They’ve had a couple of years when they’ve had three.
So far 14 eagles have hatched from the Arconic nest, Riches said. Last year, however, the couple did not have a hatch.
To watch the eagles go online to https://livestream.com/accounts/1538473/EagleCam