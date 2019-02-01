A presentation on past and future trends in precipitation in eastern Iowa will be noon Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The presentation by Ray Wolf, of the NOAA National Weather Service office in Davenport, is the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
Wolf will use historical records to show past trends and put in perspective the future expectations due to a changing climate. The trends will be discussed within the context of impacts and implications for water management.
Wolf has worked at the Davenport office since 1994. He received a master's in agricultural climatology in 1985 from from Iowa State University.
Lunch is available for $5; please RSVP to Cassie at cdruhl@eicc.edu.
For more about the watersheds group, go to partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.