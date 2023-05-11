Nicolas Ambriz and his little family arrived at his new fishing spot a bit late, but he was happy to be on the Mississippi River.

He was joined by his girlfriend, Ali Lopez, and their infant daughter, Katya. They set up two fishing poles, chairs and a cooler just yards from Catfish Charlie's (formerly the Captain's Table restaurant) parking lot in Moline.

"I caught a catfish earlier. It was about this big," the 38-year-old Ambriz said, holding his hands about 10 inches apart.

"I took its picture and logged it down. Man, it is nice to be back out here fishing. It's nice that the flood is finally staring to drain out of here."

The river at the Quad-Cities measured 18.1 feet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service — just an inch over major flood stage.

"Nicolas has gotten more serious about the fishing over the last few years," Lopez said. "I come out sometimes to hang out with him, walk along the shore, and just enjoy a nice day.

"Today is Katya's (8-month) birthday, so we thought this might be fun for all of us. It's nice to get back on the river."

The flood made it hard to find a good spot to fish, Ambriz said, and even harder to find the fish.

"I've started doing a lot of research," he said. "And what I learned is that the catfish want to be in calmer water, out of the current. And, man, when the flood was high, that water was moving. It was hard to find a place to cast where your bait wouldn't just be swept down the river."

The spot he chose along the Ben Butterworth Parkway has an advantage, he said, in that it bends slightly.

"A bend is like a shelter for the catfish," he said. "It's calm and the catfish can sit down there and wait to eat."

There's another reason he's glad the floodwaters are receding.

"I like catching fish, but I also just like being out here," Ambriz said. "It's the trees and the birds. It's the sun and sky and the water.

"Out here, I can relax. It's tough to get stressed when you can just enjoy everything around you."

'99.9% positive'

Randall and Renee Hull live in an A-frame home on River Drive in Moline, so they know floods.

The water reached into their front yard but never threatened their house. Randall, 69, was preparing to power wash the front yard and driveway Wednesday.

"We were in Memphis when things got bad," he said. "But we have some great neighbors. Mitch and Sheri Fanning — you should have their names. They put down some plastic for us, just in case."

The Hulls were otherwise prepared.

"We bought this house, and the first thing we did was set up a flood barrier," he said. "Double S Masonry — you should have their names — came in and dug a trench 5 feet deep all the way around the house. Then they put in rebar and the concrete.

"It's a wall. And it has held. I put in a drain with a sump pump, so I can monitor if there is any moisture. So far, we haven't had a speck of water."

Most people in his neighborhood don't want to talk about the flood, Randall said.

"It's a matter of perception and property value," he said. "The fact is, we aren't even in the floodplain. And once in a great while, we are inconvenienced by the waters coming up to River Drive or just past it. We have the alley in the back, and everyone has access.

"And the neighbors all work together. I can't say enough about our neighbors."

He loves living close enough to the river to see "the birds and the boats."

"The truth is, life out here is 99.9% positive," he said. "Every once in a while, the river rises, but you know that, and you just prepare for it. Life out here is worth it. You see the beauty of the river every day."