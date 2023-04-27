Signs of Catherine Herzog's love and care can be found all around Life Breads Gluten Free Bakery.

From the wall colors she picked to the vase on the counter filled with lavender and a portrait of her hanging in "Cat's Corner," her family, owners of Life Breads, is honoring her through the bakery she started.

There was a time when Life Breads' general manager and Catherine Herzog's daughter, Meg Reed, thought that she and Todd Herzog, Catherine Herzog's husband, simply weren't meant to open the bakery that her mother worked so hard on until her death in August 2022.

Now that the opening date is so close, though, Reed is sure that her mother would be pleased with how it has turned out.

"There was a lot of emotional work to be done while actually opening up the place," Reed said. "So, now that it's here, it's a lot of relief."

Life Breads Gluten Free Bakery, 1509 N. Harrison St., Davenport, will hold its grand opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. The bakery will sell goodies and give customers a chance to win raffle prizes.

Before deciding on its brick-and-mortar location last summer, Life Breads sold gluten-free and other allergen-friendly baked goods at the Davenport Farmers' Market at NorthPark Mall.

The bakery held a soft opening the week before when it began taking orders from the shop. After the grand opening it will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Saturdays.

Life Breads offers baked goods made with different allergens in mind. All products are gluten-free, and customers can place custom orders for different types of allergies and intolerances. Todd Herzog, whom Reed called the "second heart" behind the bakery, handles the baking.

Catherine Herzog began baking gluten-free food because her daughter was diagnosed with Celiac Disease and ended up expanding the farmer's market business to help more people. Reed said it was important to keep that mission alive, and she's excited to be able provide people with tasty, nutritious and safe food.

"If there's nothing else that (Catherine) stood for, it was love and her love for everybody else who was struggling, who didn't have the skills to bake stuff, who didn't know what to do," Reed said. "She wanted to be there for them, and if I let it go, if I let it be for nothing, that was against everything she ever stood for."