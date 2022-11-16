This year's Life is Beautiful concert and silent art auction, to benefit NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley mental health programs will be held from 2-11 p.m. Saturday at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

The live silent art auction is from 2-9 p.m. with music from 3:30-11 p.m.

There will be a free-will offering for concert admission.

The art auction is organized by local artist, Carolyn Krueger, and features artwork from area artists. There will be an online component of the art auction as well with artwork photos and information available at www.biddingowl.com/NAMIGreaterMississippiVal.