Some of the circumstances surrounding the presumed drowning death of a toddler in the Mississippi River have produced considerable resentment, division and blame.
Two days after Hawk Newberry fell off a dock at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, his mother posted an anguished account on Facebook. Her grief mingled with outrage that her boy was permitted near the river without a life jacket and with the "outright lack of care" by adults who were responsible for him.
Family members who were present that day had their grief and guilt to contend with. One of his uncles wept as he repeated, over and over, that he "just couldn't get to Hawk in time."
As the days went on and the 2-year-old's family united in the heartbreaking search for his body, the word "accident" crept increasingly into conversation.
Now, among the flowers, candles, toys and tributes that decorate the docks at Schwiebert is something that quietly addresses the part of the incident that few wish to talk about: Someone placed four life jackets at the entrance to the docks.
It's not the first time this has happened after a drowning.
Malik Williams drowned in the Mississippi River in Moline last June. He was trying to save his own little boy who also fell off a dock along the Ben Butterworth Parkway. Neither was wearing a life jacket, and Williams could not swim. The boy was rescued by witnesses, but his dad perished.
In response, then-25-year-old Olivia Ray and her dad built a rack for the life jackets they placed at the Moline dock — an effort to spare others.
Sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, four jackets appeared at Schwiebert, too.
People in emergency-response circles are pleased to learn of the generous trend, but a conservation officer for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, Jeff Harrison, has more advice:
"Everywhere we go in the Quad-Cities, we're surrounded by water. Some of us drive across rivers every day. We also have heavy flooding, without warning, on creeks, such as Duck Creek. Many of our parks contain or are surrounded by water; rivers, lakes, lagoons.
"Even if you're not a boater, it's OK to have a life jacket in the back of the car. People think they only need a jacket if they're in a boat. But people fall off docks and slip into lakes and rivers, especially children. It only takes a couple second to put one on.
"I hear it all the time: 'I'm a good swimmer.' What if you hit your head going in? What if you're otherwise injured and in pain? It's so easy to just have a jacket with you.
"It's like a seat belt, though: It's only good if you wear it. That's pretty easy to do."