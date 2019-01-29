Brutal.
That’s the way meteorologist Bryan Pierce, at the National Weather Service, Davenport, describes the Arctic blast that will bring life-threatening cold to the Quad-City area now through Thursday.
An Arctic front came through the area about 8 a.m. Monday, he said. “The temperature has been dropping ever since.”
On Tuesday, the high will be 2 degrees above zero, and the low on Tuesday could be about 15 below zero. A wind-chill advisory is in effect for the Quad-City metro area through 3 p.m. Tuesday, with a wind chill watch from 3 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday.
On Wednesday, the high will be about 12 below zero, with a low of about 23 below zero. Wind chills will reach 45 to 50 below zero in the Quad-City metro area, and 55 or 60 below zero to the north.
On Thursday, lows of near 26 below zero would be "near-historic cold," that could break the all-time low of 28 below zero in February 1996, Pierce said.
“Thankfully, this shot of Arctic air is going to be brief,” he said.
Frostbite can happen quickly, he said, and young people and the elderly are more susceptible to the cold. Here is everything you need to know to stay safe during this Arctic blast:
For your family
Dr. Brandon Whalen, of UnityPoint in Rock Island, Moline, Bettendorf and Muscatine, said it’s important to dress warmly. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes, he said.
Sometimes, he said, “People do the things they do when it’s warmer out in the winter.” For example, someone might drive to the grocery store without gloves. But when you go out in weather as cold as the forecast predicts, “You’re putting yourself at risk for frostbite,” he said.
Additionally, people with COPD or asthma need to be careful in cold weather, which can exacerbate breathing difficulties.
“And you have to be extra careful with kids. They don’t always pick up on the same cues as adults do,” he said. A child might play in the snow in wet gloves and not realize just how cold they are, Whalen said.
The body tries to conserve energy for its core, which is why hands and feet are the generally the most likely candidates for frostbite, she said. “The reason people get frostbite is that the body is cold, so it cuts off peripheral circulation to keep the core warm,” he said.
If you do get frostbite, use warm water, not hot water, to warm the affected area.“Make sure you only rewarm your hands when you’re done being out in the cold,” she said. It’s harder on tissue to be rewarmed again and again, he said.
Genesis reminds Quad-Citians that overexposure to cold temperatures or cold water can be deadly. Here are some tips to treat overexposure:
Warning signs: Confusion or sleepiness, slowed, slurred speech or shallow breathing, weak pulse or low blood pressure, a change in behavior, severe shivering or no shivering, poor control over body movements or slow reactions.
What to do: Get the victim into a warm room or shelter, remove clothes from the victim if they are wet. Warm the center of the body first — chest, neck, head, groin — using an electric blanket if one is available. Use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing and towels. Give warm beverages. Get medical attention as soon as possible. If the victim is unconscious, CPR may be necessary.
Frostbite signs: A white or grayish-yellow area on skin, skin feels unusually firm or “waxy."
What to do: Get medical care. If there is no sign of hypothermia or medical care is not available, get the person into a warm room as soon as possible. Do not walk or use frostbitten extremities. Immerse injured area in warm water. Warm injured area with body heat. Don’t use a heating pad, heat lamp or heat of a stove, fireplace or radiator because injured areas can be easily burned.
Warning signs of exposure: In low concentrations, fatigue in healthy people and chest pain in people with heart disease. At higher concentrations, impaired vision and impaired coordination, headaches, dizziness, confusion, nausea. Flu-like symptoms that diminish with exposure to fresh air are a warning sign. Exposure at very high concentrations can be fatal.
Additionally, tell someone where you are going if you leave the house during cold weather and tell them when you expect to return. Falls resulting in injuries and hypothermia and frostbite are common on icy drives and streets.
Carry a cellphone or whistle with you outside if you are prone to falling. Your car keys can also provide an excellent alert system by using the “panic button” for your car.
Check on older neighbors and family members frequently. Invite them to your home if their home is cold.
Seek alternative shelter if you think conditions in your home are unhealthy or unsafe.
For your home
Curtis Hagen, of Petersen Plumbing and Heating, said frozen pipes can be a problem. “If people know they had problems in the past with frozen pipes, they need to make sure faucets are trickling,” he said. “It’s harder for running water to freeze.”
Hagen said to leave kitchen cupboards around the sink open so warmer kitchen air can circulate underneath the cabinet. “The warm air migrates in there and keeps the pipes warmer,” he said.
If you know your pipes are frozen, and you have to go work, shut off the main water line while you’re gone, he said. “Lines break when they thaw, not when they freeze,” he said.
For your pets
Pam Arndt, executive director for the Humane Society of Scott County, said it’s a good idea to feed dogs and cats extra food to build up their body fat so they stay warmer. And it’s not a bad idea for indoor dogs and cats, too.
“When it’s too cold for us, it’s too cold for them,” she said, adding that people should bring pets into a garage, shed or basement.
She added that pets need fresh water, and it’s a good idea to provide straw for insulation. Sometimes people provide pets with blankets, but those can become wet and freeze, so straw is preferable.
Check the paws of indoor dogs after they have been outside to ensure ice or ice-melt substances haven’t gathered between their toes, which cause injury.
If someone is concerned about the appearance of an animal, call law enforcement — animal control or police.
For your car
Illinois State Police District 7, East Moline, reminds drivers to pack emergency kits in their cars and to keep their gas tanks no lower than half full.
Police also encourage drivers to keep a cell phone and charger on hand, along with appropriate clothing and outerwear and blankets.
Motorists should not walk away from stranded vehicles. “You will be leaving your best shelter and easiest thing for emergency personnel to find,” state police said Monday in a news release. Instead, stranded drivers should call 911, and keep track of their location so emergency help can reach them sooner.
At Jeff’s Car Corner, Davenport, general manager Alex Shoulders said the major thing to remember is to keep your battery charged.
Cold can result in alternator issues, starters not working and batteries going dead, he said. Also, tire pressure monitor sensors and “check engine” lights can go off because of fluctuating temperatures.
“Cold wreaks havoc on cars,” he said.
He added that drivers should make sure their tires are inflated properly and keep plenty of gas in their vehicles.
If your door locks are frozen, you can buy a de-icer at a hardware store, or use a hair dryer to thaw door handles. Be gentle when thawing, he said, because door handles can snap.
According to BobVila.com, a website about do-it-yourself projects and home improvements, items that should not be left in a cold car include:
• Musical instruments made of wood that can warp, split or crack in the cold. Often instruments damaged by cold can be costly, if not impossible, to repair. Strings may tighten or snap.
• Cell phones and computers: Lithium-ion batteries are not designed to endure the cold. Repeated freezing and thawing can cause condensation in the device, shortening its lifespan and possibly voiding a warranty.
• Prescription and over-the-counter medication lose their effectiveness when frozen. Be especially careful about not leaving insulin or other drugs in a liquid suspension, including eye drops and cough syrup, in your car.
• Glass cleaners, dish soaps, and multi-surface cleaners have high water content. That means they can freeze and crack the container. Household cleaners contain surfactants and polymers that can separate or clump when exposed to the cold. That reduces or eliminates their effectiveness.
• Water-based and latex paints can freeze, expand, separate and clump, making the paint unusable.
• Canned goods and fruits are packed in water. Even if the can remains intact, the seals could break, allowing bacteria to get into the can and spoil the food.
• Beer and wine eventually will freeze — wine at 23 degrees and beer at about 21 degrees.
• When eggs freeze, the shells often crack, allowing germs to enter the eggs and spoil them.