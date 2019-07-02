A "light remodeling project" will help transform the existing LeClaire Police Station into a facility better equipped to handle public safety functions.
Built as a residential condominium/office space, "the building has not weathered well," John Mahon, a partner with Bracke.Hayes.Miller.Mahon Architects, Moline, told the LeClaire City Council at its meeting Monday night.
In a brief presentation, Mahon said the existing configuration with its bedroom spaces, two working kitchens and living room spaces is "chopped up" and not designed for a police department. "It lacks the security measures you would find in a public safety facility," he said.
The architect's preliminary plans call for re-organizing the space, including removing the kitchens, to accommodate more offices and "handle the long-term growth" of the department. In the plan, the station would have four private offices, a dedicated training room, storage as well as workspace for an additional six to eight officers in the future.
Designs also call for new security measures as well as re-vamping the evidence storage, which now is done in a makeshift room that lacks the proper ventilation.
"We want to do (the project) in a way that the evidence can stay on site," he said, adding that the officers may be relocated during construction. However, the station will remain open to the public throughout the work.
The council will be asked to approve Mahon's final services proposal and contract at its meeting July 15. After that, final floorplan and layouts will be prepared, City Administrator Ed Choate said Tuesday.
The design is expected to be complete in August with bids let in September. Choate said the project is slated to take about four months.
"We can operate essential functions regardless of the construction," Police Chief Shane Themas told the council. He said officers' desks could be relocated temporarily to the reception area. "It will be inconvenient at worst."
A city committee and Mahon have been studying options for nearly a year and a half, including building a new facility, creating a shared space with other public safety and emergency responders or remodeling.
The current station has seen little physical change to its design since it opened more than 17 years ago in a structure built originally as bottom-floor office space and two upper-floor condos. In addition to bedrooms and living rooms, the layout has four bathrooms — one with a Jacuzzi — and a working fireplace.
"We've made do with what we have here, but it's not designed to do what we do," Themas said in an earlier interview with the Quad-City Times.
The city council budgeted $500,000 in fiscal 2019 for a police station renovation.
In other business, the council:
- Unanimously approved a new group insurance program with AETNA through TrueNorth Co. for 2019-2020. The city will pay an inception premium of $282,199.
- Unanimously approved a resolution for constructing additional sidewalks as part of the ongoing Sycamore Drive reconstruction project. the change order will cost $30,000. At a recent council meeting, neighbors complained that a section of the sidewalk on the cul-de-sac had been removed from the bid, which would create safety hazards.