Lighting on the Commons kicks off holiday season Saturday in Moline

The popular Lighting on the Commons returns Saturday, Nov. 20.
The free events starts at John Deere Commons in downtown Moline at 3:30 p.m. and ends with a lighting ceremony and fireworks at 6 p.m.
Festivities include horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s activities, refreshments, live music and entertainment, including a visit from a Harlem Globetrotter and performances from River Music Experience and the Spotlight Theatre.
There will also be a visit from Santa Claus.
For details, visit www.lightingonthecommons.com.