Lighting up or taking a puff in a Davenport city park may soon land you a $100 fine

Several cities, including Des Moines, though, have enacted tobacco-free park policies that include their golf courses.

"But by and large … what we’ve been able to find is the exemption to the course of play is common," Dyson said.

Jobgen argued golf courses differ from city parks, which are more congested and more heavily utilized by children.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In parks, people can find themselves in close proximity to others without control of other people’s spacing or movement," he said. "However, on a golf course during the course of play, people are typically in groups of four people which are hundreds of yards apart. Therefore people have a significantly decreased risk of exposure to secondhand smoke on a golf course than they would in a park surrounded by others."

City officials and county health officials say the goal of the ordinance is to create smoke- and nicotine-free parks that give families a clean and safe experience, promote and model healthy behavior, and discourage youth from smoking.