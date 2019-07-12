Iowa City immigration attorney Dan Vondra said the immigrants he sees coming into his office these days are far different from the people he represented 15 years ago when he began his practice.
Speaking to more than 150 people attending the Lights For Liberty candlelight vigil Friday night at Mercado on 5th in Moline, Vondra spoke of sitting with a 16-year-old girl from Guatemala who was waiting for the bus when she was kidnapped and raped. Her attackers tried to force her into prostitution.
“She escaped,” Vondra said. “She didn’t try to leave Guatemala initially. She tried to hide. She tried to stay safe in her home country. She stayed at home for about a year. But when she went out of her house the same thing happened. She was raped and got pregnant.
“Her family thought, ‘We can’t keep her safe here,’ so her family sent her thousands of miles away to the United States,” Vondra said.
Vigils like the one in Moline were scheduled in about 600 hundred cities across the nation on Friday to protest conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border, said the event’s organizer, Keith Soko, of Bettendorf, a teacher of religious studies.
“This is non-partisan event,” Soko said. “We’re protesting the detention camps at the border and the separation of children from their parents.”
Earlier Friday, Vondra said he sat with a woman who tried to run her own business in El Salvador. The gangs there charge rent and engage in extortion.
“The gangs there are organized. They are sophisticated, and they know who is doing what,” Vondra said. “This woman could not pay their rent so what do they do? They killed her mother. They also killed a niece of hers because she couldn’t pay. If you want to control somebody, you go after and threaten their family."
Vondra said the immigrants he meets come to the border "because the U.S. is a land of laws." Quoting the Declaration of Independence, Vondra said people from Central and South America come to the U.S. because they want a chance at “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“How we treat people who are the most vulnerable in our society is an important barometer of how we’re doing as a nation,” Vondra said.
As the sun went down, candles were lit in support of immigrants in detention facilities, and collections were taken.
Cheri Olson, of Long Grove, Iowa, handed out polished rocks she painted with pictures of two joined hands and the quote “Make American kind again.”
“Our country is beyond where I ever thought it would go,” Olson said as she held a sign and a poster with similar messages.
“This is despicable,” she said. “This is just deplorable what’s happening in these camps and, you know, people keep saying they don’t have tooth brushes they don’t have soap they don’t have food. They shouldn’t even be there period.
“If my being out here makes people more aware of what’s going on down there, I’ll hold my signs and paint my rocks and put them around — whatever I can do,” she said.
Sister Mary Bea Snyder, of the Sisters of Humility in Davenport, said she is “very interested in the whole process of what’s going on with the people at the border… It’s a mess and the people that need our help the most, we’re not paying enough attention. I just want to do whatever I can to help with the situation.”
Americans have no idea the level of poverty the immigrants at the border are trying to flee, Snyder said. While there is poverty and hunger in the U.S., there are social programs to help.
But that’s not true in many of the countries the immigrants are trying to flee.
And it's not just the adults; it’s the children at the border, she said. “These are formative years for the children, and to be separated from your parents, I mean that’s your whole security system ripped away from you.
“At one time we used to consider ourselves a Christian country,” Snyder said. “For me, it’s a ‘What would Jesus do’ sort of thing. What does the Gospel teach us, and what are we doing?”
John Dunsheath, of Davenport, head of the Sanctuary Project of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, said he came out for the event for similar reasons.
“We have people from Central America who are coming up here to ask for asylum, which under U.S. law they have a perfect right to do, and they have a perfect right to be treated with dignity and compassion while their case is being heard — instead they’re met with tear gas, and they’re being put in jail, and they’re being separated from their families. That’s what got me out here tonight," Dunsheath said. "I raised two children, and I can’t imagine being separated from them."
Chelsea Ortiz, a former resident of the Quad-Cities who now lives in Muncie, Indiana, stood with a sign painted “Free the little humans.”
“We are fresh out of compassion, so I’m trying to breathe a little more of that into this,” Ortiz said. “There’s plenty of room in this country.”