100,000+ lights set Q-C Botanical Center aglow

The third annual Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, has reached the 100,000 mark for lights and is ramping up its activities this year with two paint nights and date nights featuring music and seasonal cocktails.

Also new: The gardens at 2525 4th Ave. will be open Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and the evening of New Year's Day.

"Every year our hope is that it is different," Ami Porter, the center's executive director, said.

Lights are restrung each season in different ways. The one constant is that you'll see every color of the rainbow and every kind of animation, from twinkling and glistening to racing and dripping. And the lights are everywhere — on trees, fences, shrubs, poles and the center itself.

The display will debut to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and then will be open 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 4.

General admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15 and free for those younger than 2. Members get a $2 discount.

Here are the special events; to RSVP, go to qcgardens.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}