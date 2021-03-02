Limited number of polling places in Scott County schools election questioned

Dixon, Iowa, resident Bart Van De Walle drove halfway across Scott County Tuesday, past three closed voting precincts on his way to Eldridge to vote on a $40 million bond referendum for the Eastern Iowa Community College District.
The Scott County library was one of two voting locations open in Tuesday's special schools election for voters in Liberty Township in the Bennett and Wheatland school districts. It was one of 12 voting centers open across Scott County -- far fewer than required under a new state law.
"It just seemed to be a lot of the polling places were located near the larger towns and seemed to avoid the small school districts of the county," said Van De Walle, who questioned the lack of rural voting locations open in Tuesday's special election. "This seems to be suppressing voting in the rural areas of the county."
A new state law enacted in July of last year requires that a county have at least 65% of its polling places open in the event that an emergency is declared in all precincts of a county.
For Scott County, that requires that at least 41 of 63 regular polling locations be open for an election. It also requires that polling places be distributed equitably between rural and urban parts of the county.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz on Tuesday said her staff missed a Feb. 8 email about an emergency directive from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office on limiting the reduction of polling places during a special election.
In previous years, the Scott County Auditor's Office has used the vote centers as a cost savings measure for school elections, citing historically low voter turnout, Moritz said.
"I am a fervent believer that everyone should vote as much as possible. We should have as many voting locations open as possible," Moritz said. "The reason I reduced (polling locations) in this election is because we have statistical data that shows very few people go to these elections."
Voter turnout in recent Scott County schools elections in 2018, 2016 and 2015 ranged from 7.6% to 2.66%, according to the auditor's office.
As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, less than 1% of registered voters had cast ballots, including absentee ballots, Moritz said.
Iowa law allows the county commissioner of elections to establish vote centers, or consolidate polling locations, in city, school and special elections.
However, due to the pandemic and Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation declaring a statewide public health emergency, the new law limits the reduction of polling locations to more than 35 percent of regular polling locations.
Mortiz said she didn't learn of the oversight until Friday and reported it to the Secretary of State's office on Monday.
"Unfortunately neither I nor my staff reviewed the email and did not learn about its importance until discussing another matter with the Secretary’s Legal Counsel," Moritz said in a statement. "We discussed the matter with her and she agreed that it was too late to make any changes in the election."
Moritz said her office had finalized plans in January to open 12 voting centers — two each in the Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley school districts, and six in the Davenport School District.
"We had a lengthy discussion (with schools officials) about poll centers and consolidation," Moritz said. "I think all the polls should be open. But, in this election knowing the turnout, we thought we had the authority to reduce down to save the school district and EICC money. I made a mistake. Plain and simple."
"I am not being a rogue auditor," Mortiz said, referring to a sweeping and controversial elections bill passed last week by the Republican-majority Iowa Legislature that has yet to be signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
In addition to the bill shortening Iowa's early voting period, county auditors could face felony charges for failing to follow guidance from the Secretary of State.
"This wasn't willful. ... We really do try to follow the law," Moritz said. "This was simply we missed the email that was sent out because of the pandemic," adding she suspects auditors in surrounding counties made similar oversights.
However, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said Scott County is the only county where it has received complaints from voters regarding their polling places being closed.
"Auditor Moritz is a seasoned county auditor and past president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors," Kevin Hall, spokesman for Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, said in a statement. "Her and her staff have received training on this law and additional reminders were sent to every county auditor ahead of today’s special elections."
Hall said the Secretary of State's Office will work with the Scott County Auditor’s Office to conduct an investigation into the matter, and a technical infraction may be issued.