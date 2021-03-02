Limited number of polling places in Scott County schools election questioned

In previous years, the Scott County Auditor's Office has used the vote centers as a cost savings measure for school elections, citing historically low voter turnout, Moritz said.

"I am a fervent believer that everyone should vote as much as possible. We should have as many voting locations open as possible," Moritz said. "The reason I reduced (polling locations) in this election is because we have statistical data that shows very few people go to these elections."

Voter turnout in recent Scott County schools elections in 2018, 2016 and 2015 ranged from 7.6% to 2.66%, according to the auditor's office.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, less than 1% of registered voters had cast ballots, including absentee ballots, Moritz said.

Iowa law allows the county commissioner of elections to establish vote centers, or consolidate polling locations, in city, school and special elections.

However, due to the pandemic and Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation declaring a statewide public health emergency, the new law limits the reduction of polling locations to more than 35 percent of regular polling locations.

Mortiz said she didn't learn of the oversight until Friday and reported it to the Secretary of State's office on Monday.