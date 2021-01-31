Lincoln Resource Center officially opens its doors Monday

A resource for African-Americans by African-Americans.
The Lincoln Center, housed in the former Lincoln Elementary School, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport, and devoted to providing a wide range of services and resources for the Quad-City African-American community, officially opens its doors Monday, the first day of African-American History Month.
Together Making a Better Community purchased the building in 2019 from the Davenport Community School District and began moving in and prepping the building to house businesses, programs, organizations and nonprofits to serve the African-American community.
The center has been quietly running some programs as planning has taken place over the past 18 months.
The Rev. Rogers Kirk, pastor of Third Street Missionary Baptist Church, said: “God allowed us to get this building, and we’ve been moving toward the vision, but that vision did not start in 2019. We’ve been working on the vision for 20 years. We’ve been doing things in the church, but it became time to enlarge because that vision became larger than what we could do at the church.”
Executive Director Tracy White said two basketball programs already used the gym for practice, and a trainer uses it for training sessions. A dance team uses the community for the team’s practice.
Pena’s Boxing Club uses the basement. Azubuike African American Council for the Arts and Latoya Lewis’ Art For The Spirit Tea Room found a home after Bucktown Center for the Arts closed.
Artist Gwen Ballard Patton, Love Girl’s Magazine, Teresa Moore’s IM Productions, the Royal Drama Dance Team, The Rev. Ralph Kelly’s Vine Ministry and Jeremy Tatman’s Living Legacy program have all found a home at The Lincoln Center.
There already is a remote learning project for children who have fallen behind. That program has helped the students in that program to not only catch up, but they’re staying current. The center also is making sure that students who have appointments with counselors, advisers or therapists keep those appointments while their parents are working.
The auditorium can be used for church services and seminars.
But there is a lot more space to fill, a lot more work to be done and a lot more dreams to launch, White said.
“We want this to be a hub for the African-American community,” White said. “Through our programs and services and organizations and events, they can get what they need when they walk into the door.”
The plans include getting funding for programs that include leadership development, career advancement, a youth achievement academy that will work with youth in the first two years of high school to help prepare them for what they want to do when they graduate.
“We’re going to have an incubator for black-owned businesses,” White said. “Not only will they get the opportunity to learn about resources and funding, they’ll also be able to network with other businesses.”
White added that there are a lot of people working hard in the community as nonprofits, but they don’t have the official designation of the 501(c)(3). Without that official designation, those people and their organizations lose access to funding and grants.
“We have plans to help nonprofits become nonprofits by getting that official letter of determination from the IRS,” she said. “We want to help them expand their work and reach a greater audience and tap into the money that’s going to organizations that don’t have a focus on the African-American community.”
A ministry that’s near and dear to Kirk’s heart is one of helping those coming out of the corrections system to find a role in society with job training and counseling, and place them in an environment where they can thrive.
White added that there would be a much-needed food pantry to serve the immediate community around the center, but a convenience store that sells some of the basics such as eggs, milk, bread, meats, vegetables and fruits, and condiments would be great to have at the center.
Kirk said the center was about making sure that when someone walked through the door, they would see a face that was similar to theirs and they could feel comfortable in the environment.
“The focus is solely on the African-American community,” White said. “We want them to know this is a space that was created for them so they’re not the only black person in the room, they’re not the only black person in the meeting, they’re not the only black one in the gym.
“We know there are problems,” she said. “We know there are problems with juvenile crime. We know our kids are not entering school ready. We know that they’re not graduating. We know that there is a lack of jobs. But at the same time we know there’s a lack of opportunity out there as well. Everyone’s not getting the same chances as everyone else. We’re trying to create hope and opportunity so that when a position opens up we’ve got people prepared for that position, so no one can say they didn’t apply.
“Our job is to build up the African-American community, and once we do that, it makes for a better Quad-Cities,” White said.
The center will play host to virtual Black History Month programs throughout February on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/tmbcqc