Lincoln Resource Center officially opens its doors Monday

“We’re going to have an incubator for black-owned businesses,” White said. “Not only will they get the opportunity to learn about resources and funding, they’ll also be able to network with other businesses.”

White added that there are a lot of people working hard in the community as nonprofits, but they don’t have the official designation of the 501(c)(3). Without that official designation, those people and their organizations lose access to funding and grants.

“We have plans to help nonprofits become nonprofits by getting that official letter of determination from the IRS,” she said. “We want to help them expand their work and reach a greater audience and tap into the money that’s going to organizations that don’t have a focus on the African-American community.”

A ministry that’s near and dear to Kirk’s heart is one of helping those coming out of the corrections system to find a role in society with job training and counseling, and place them in an environment where they can thrive.

White added that there would be a much-needed food pantry to serve the immediate community around the center, but a convenience store that sells some of the basics such as eggs, milk, bread, meats, vegetables and fruits, and condiments would be great to have at the center.