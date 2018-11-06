Ian Snyder, 18, voted today for the first time.His proud mom is Raeanne Christiansen. “We get to vote! We’re Americans!” she said. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quad-City Times. pic.twitter.com/QICdJztXmK— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
Leon Smith has his picture taken after voting at The Salvation Army, Davenport. A Navy veteran, he says the Democrats need to be in power. pic.twitter.com/9qkdmurGvu— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
Iowans can find their polling locations here: https://t.co/sDHUohBe8p— Andy Abeyta (@andy_abeyta) November 6, 2018
and Illinoisans here: https://t.co/pcGkmDrHxf
Polls are open until 9 p.m. in Iowa and 7 p.m. in Illinois and both states offer on-site registration. So, there is plenty of time to get out and vote still in the Quad-Cities! #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/jcoH3QH5pU— Andy Abeyta (@andy_abeyta) November 6, 2018
Maureen Currier voted at The Salvation Army, Davenport. She wanted to vote because of the “umbrella of the country right now.” pic.twitter.com/VuDvGcAPKL— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
Liz Moritz, left, and Jeanne Sidney, poll workers at the Fairmount branch of the Davenport Public Library, help a voter with curbside service. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quad-City Times. pic.twitter.com/BnfEfV6W3q— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
Voter turnout is trending higher than normal according to polling officials at the Surrey Heights Fire Station in Bettendorf, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/B7IpiYbQHF— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 6, 2018
Liz Moritz, poll chairperson at the Fairmount branch of the Davenport Public Library, had a count of 140 by 11:05 am. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quad-City Times. pic.twitter.com/PP2oc51gIh— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
Ray Weiser with the IT department of Scott County roves the polling sites to ensure all is well. He just left the Fairmount branch of the Davenport Public Library. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quad-City Times. pic.twitter.com/hv4bV7yMUA— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
Bob Graff voted today at the Fairmount branch of the Davenport Public Library with education in mind. He says it’a important to find schools and teacher salaries. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quad-City Times. pic.twitter.com/XgYymVp6ch— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
A 50% higher voter turnout at the Princeton, Iowa Community Center according to polling officials. pic.twitter.com/JlBYXLgabi— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 6, 2018
Stephanie Canterbury is helping at the polls at New Hope Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Voters are remarking that they are glad there is a good turnout. New Hope had 153 voters by 10:25 am. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quad-City Times. pic.twitter.com/kFvhWwOBNg— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
David and Marcia Curtis cast their ballots at the McCausland Community Center Tuesday. Polling officials indicated a higher than normal voter turn out so far. pic.twitter.com/1Hj0aK3vBX— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 6, 2018
If your polling place is at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport, here’s where you can take a selfie. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quas-City Times. pic.twitter.com/E475W6KkWA— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
Dorothy Gerischer, 48, and her mom Thelma Gerischer, 73, said Rick Wassmer, who assisted them with voting at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Davenport, was very kind. Dorothy Gerischer was born blind. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quad-City Times. pic.twitter.com/OEKoEa1Ub0— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
The lines are long at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3834 Rockingham Road, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/SADRo0Smkc— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
A steady flow of voters at the Fire Station in Donahue, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/kex4jD2KM8— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 6, 2018
Theresa Miller has 63 voters by 9:55 am at Credit Island Lodge, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/GVAV9GToM8— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
Ida Berry has helped at the polls for four years. She’s been busy since 7 am at Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/nHnc4Ldh5a— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018
The lines are steady at Third Missionary Baptist Church, Davenport. Linda Cook, reporting for the Quad-City Times. pic.twitter.com/HGcnoQ0pI9— Linda Cook, reporter, Quad-City Times (@CookTimes) November 6, 2018