Lindquist Ford in Bettendorf buys East Moline's Reynolds Motor Co.

EAST MOLINE — Reynolds Motor Co. in East Moline has been sold to Lindquist Ford in Bettendorf. Both are Ford dealerships.

The sale took place a week ago, but further details were not available.

Tammi Schultz, general sales manager at Reynolds, confirmed the sale Friday, but had no other information. Lindquist Ford officials did not return calls asking for comment.

Lindquist Ford is at 3950 Middle Road in Bettendorf. Reynolds Motor Co. is at 1900 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.

