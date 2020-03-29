Linn County records first COVID-19 death

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County has recorded its first death as a result of the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases in Linn and Johnson counties continues grow among the fastest in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday that a Linn County resident with COVID-19 had died Saturday night. It marked the fourth death in Iowa as a result of the virus since the first known cases in the state were found earlier this month.

Linn County Public Health officials described the victim as a man between 61 and 80 with other health issues.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are grieving, and remind everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to minimize your exposure to COVID-19,” Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said in a statement. “Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community. All of us must do our part to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus, by staying at home as much as possible, and by practicing good social distancing.”

Local and state officials declined to tell the public any details surrounding the death, including whether the man had been receiving medical care or was quarantined from others.