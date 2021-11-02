Lisa Brown keeps Bettendorf council seat

Bettendorf voters on Tuesday selected incumbent Lisa Brown to continue on the Bettendorf City Council.
The at-large council seat was Bettendorf's only competitive election this year. Voters reelected Brown, who won with 1,912 votes, 57%. Pleasant Valley School Board member Jean Dickson garnered 1,409 votes, 42.14%.
Brown, has served 18 years on the city council over the past two decades since she was first elected in 1999. Before that, she served four years on the city's then-elected park board. Brown, 59, retired in 2014 after 24 years as dean of students for Scott County College.
Jean Dickson, 53, is a member of the Pleasant Valley School Board and Bettendorf's Civil Service Commission, a three-member group that recommends candidates for city positions to the council, including in the police and fire department. Dickson works as an attorney with the law firm of Betty, Neuman & McMahon, PLC, in Davenport since 1993.
A Quad-Cities business political action committee that endorsed Mike Matson for mayor endorsed both candidates. The PAC, called Together We Win Quad Cities, issued a press release that read "we believe both candidates are uniquely qualified and, if elected, would be welcome partners in advocating for our regional economy."
Uncontested races
Voters reelected Scott Naumann, 53, to his fourth term on the Bettendorf City Council. Naumann, director of business development for Point Builders, LLC, and owner of and performer in Quad-Cities murder mystery company, It's a Mystery, ran unopposed for the 2nd Ward seat.
Fourth Ward incumbent Greg Adamson, 73, was reelected, running unopposed. Adamson is a retired police officer and lieutenant colonel on the military police force.