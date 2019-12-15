Lisa Kotter becomes interim city administrator for Riverdale

Lisa Kotter has been appointed as the interim city administrator for Riverdale, Riverdale Mayor Mike Bawden said Sunday.

Kotter previously was a special consultant to help compile the budget for the coming fiscal year after the resignation of City Clerk Ron Fullerlove, who took a position as county manager in Henry County, Illinois, Bawden said.

The council and Bawden agreed it was important for a consultant to help the city put its budget together rather than do it themselves for the coming year, he said.

"There were two reasons for this: the first being a change in Iowa state law with regard to the budgeting process that now requires two public hearings; the second being the realization that we were going to have to make some fundamental changes to the way city hall was operating, and we wanted someone with some experience outside of our community to help us look at those situations objectively," Bawden said.

Bawden had met with Kotter earlier in the fall along with City Administrator Tim Long, and Kotter expressed a willingness to help, Bawden said.