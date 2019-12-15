Lisa Kotter becomes interim city administrator for Riverdale

Lisa Kotter has been appointed as the interim city administrator for Riverdale, Riverdale Mayor Mike Bawden said Sunday.
Kotter previously was a special consultant to help compile the budget for the coming fiscal year after the resignation of City Clerk Ron Fullerlove, who took a position as county manager in Henry County, Illinois, Bawden said.
The council and Bawden agreed it was important for a consultant to help the city put its budget together rather than do it themselves for the coming year, he said.
"There were two reasons for this: the first being a change in Iowa state law with regard to the budgeting process that now requires two public hearings; the second being the realization that we were going to have to make some fundamental changes to the way city hall was operating, and we wanted someone with some experience outside of our community to help us look at those situations objectively," Bawden said.
You have free articles remaining.
Bawden had met with Kotter earlier in the fall along with City Administrator Tim Long, and Kotter expressed a willingness to help, Bawden said.
A few weeks ago, Long decided to retire from his position as city administrator by the end of the year. "This put Riverdale in a situation of having to conduct simultaneous searches for both a city clerk and city administrator, and at the same time put together our budget for the coming fiscal year," Bawden said.
Bawden and the council discussed possible solutions three weeks ago.
"We talked about (Kotter's) performance on the budgeting assignment, and agreed that we felt comfortable having (her) step in to (Long's) role as we sorted out our organizational issues," Bawden said.
Whether the interim position becomes a full-time position down the road is up to both the city council and Kotter, he said. "For right now we’ve all agreed to work together, and we’re very grateful for (her) time, attention and enthusiasm," he said.
He said Riverdale probably will not name a permanent city manager until after a final budget is submitted to the state at the end of March.