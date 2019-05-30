The June 7 Flood Fest, a flood-relief benefit concert, will feature Rock Island native Lissie, All Sweat Productions: A Tribute to Queen, Rude Punch, and emcee Chris Schlichting, a local comedian who will perform stand-up between sets.
The event will be at the RiverCenter Great Hall, 136 E. 3rd St., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7:30 p.m., produced by the RiverCenter, with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound.
“Flood Fest is a great example of how our community comes together quickly in a time of need," Kyle Carter, executive director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, said in a release this week. "Funds raised will help jump-start rebuilding efforts, and the event will bring extra traffic to downtown, as well."
The event will feature downtown Davenport merchants impacted by the flood as vendors in the lower concourse outside the Great Hall, as well as bar sales featuring downtown vendors Bootleg Hill Meadery, Front Street Brewery and Great River Brewery. Profits from on-site T-shirt sales also will be donated to recovery efforts.
“Downtown and nearby commercial districts have been impacted directly with floodwater or indirectly due to road closures and difficult accessibility," Carter said. "Having vendor space at the event gives concert attendees an easy way to directly purchase from local businesses to help them get back on their feet sooner."
Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Lissie will kick things off. Known for her award-winning country folk rock style, she is fresh off performances with Jack Savoretti at Wembley Stadium in London. In April, she released her latest album, “When I’m Alone: The Piano Retrospective,” a collection of her past works reimagined as piano/vocal pieces.
Davenport reggae punk band Rude Punch takes the stage next. Made up of members Brady Jager (lead vocals, guitar), Adam Tucker (drums), Jack Hill (bass), and Colton Menke (lead guitar, vocals), the group combines reggae, rock, punk and pop to create original, positive, high-energy music.
The final act is All Sweat Productions: A Tribute to Queen. All Sweat Productions was started in 2016 by The Candymakers’ Al Sweet that brings musicians from all over the area together over a shared love of some of the most iconic bands, moments, and albums in the history of music.
Tickets for the concert are $25, available at Ticketmaster.com. A stand-alone option if you don't go to the concert, but want to donate to the flood-relief fund may do so via Ticketmaster. People also have the option to get a ticket and donate above the cost of concert admission.
Proceeds from the concert will go to Grow Quad Cities – Iowa Fund, a non-profit that serves as a catalyst for economic growth in Scott County and Davenport.
Corporations interested in contributing should contact Jason Gilliland at jgilliland@quadcitieschamber.com.