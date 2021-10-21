Lite the Darkness, Vera French, to hold fundraiser for mental health awareness and services

Lite the Darkness, an organization that works to bring awareness to suicide, mental health and addictions, will hold its second annual fundraiser in collaboration with Vera French Community Mental Health Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Circle Tap, 1345 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Funds raised will go to Vera French.
Pamela Lindell began Lite the Darkness after her son Aaron committed suicide on Jan. 20, 2019.
“He was 29,” Lindell said.
Lindell’s sister, Dotti Petersen, Aaron’s aunt, mentioned they should do something to help others facing the issue of mental illness, addictions and suicide.
“We were going to go somewhere and drink a shot in his remembrance on his birthday, Oct. 11," Lindell said. Instead, they came up with Lite the Darkness not only to raise awareness but to dispel the stigma of mental health issues.
So, they put together a fundraiser last year in quick order and contacted Vera French for guidance. As a result, Vera French got $1,000 from the fundraiser.
“I want to continue to reach out and help other people, so we’re going to keep this going,” Lindell said.
Vera French has begun a Suicide Prevention and Awareness Endowment that people may give to. For more information on giving to Vera French, contact Nathan Sondgeroth, executive director of the Vera French Foundation, at 563-888-5690 or email him at sondgerothn@verafrenchmhc.org.
Those who would like to give to the fundraiser but cannot attend the event can go to the Facebook page of Lite the Darkness and scroll down to the link for blackbaud.com
For more information on Lite the Darkness, go to the organization’s Facebook page.