'Litter gitter' collecting trash and data on Davenport's waterways

A new trash-catching device on Davenport's creeks will offer some insight into the types of litter in the city's waterways, and how to prevent it.

Davenport is the only city in the U.S. doing the pilot program, funded by the Commission for Environmental Cooperation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

These trash collectors will be at four locations on three Davenport waterways until at least October. Emptied weekly, the trash collected will be sorted and analyzed to identify possible sources of pollution.

The collectors resemble floating lobster traps.

Here's how they work: A string of orange floaties holds in place a floating metal cage, called a "litter gitter" that collects trash that floats down the creek. It catches the most garbage after it rains.

That is likely to be mostly plastic items, such as food and beverage containers, plastic packaging, and bags. Food wrappers and cigarette butts were two top trash items picked up in a 2021 land litter survey in Davenport.

"What we're hoping to do with the trash capture devices is collect data," said Robbin Dunn, Davenport communications and preparedness manager." "Basically if we can identify the sources of the trash that's being captured in our waterways, we can identify the sources of pollution and then potentially target education."

The trash-collecting devices will be on Duck Creek at Marquette Street and Marquette Street drainage, Silver Creek at 49th Street, and Goose Creek at the Gaines Street pedestrian bridge.

Osprey, an Alabama-based company contracted to install the trash collectors, will maintain the trash collecting devices until October. After that, Dunn said, Davenport would evaluate whether it could keep up with the maintenance of its own.

"We're hoping obviously to keep the litter out of the creek and out of our waterways, because everything that lands here ends up going downstream to the Mississippi River and then eventually the Gulf of Mexico," Dunn said.

Don Bates, owner of Osprey Initiative, said the trap itself is fairly inexpensive, but it could cost between $18,000 and $24,000 a year for labor costs to maintain, which includes emptying it each week.

Bates said Osprey will be operating in 15 states by the end of the year.

The type of trash indicates where it's from — lots of water and Gatorade bottles, for example, may indicate a ballpark with summer tournaments and not enough trash cans.

"The real goal of all of this is not just to pick up the litter, but glean the information from this litter, so you can do programmatic work upstream," Bates said. "That litter is going to tell a story."

After October likely in winter or early spring 2023, the city would be able to share more information on what types of trash were the biggest polluters and where they might be coming from, said Dunn, the city's preparedness manager.

Osprey recycles about 30% of trash collected.