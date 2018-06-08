Students in the Rock Island-Milan School District’s elementary buildings received an end of the school year gift they can enjoy for years to come.
The Rock Island Rotary and Rebuilding Together Q-C partnered to construct Little Free Libraries at all eight of the district's elementary schools.
Rotarian Dan McNeil said the libraries were installed in early May and are being maintained through a partnership with Rock Island Rotary. Each site has a Rotary volunteer dedicated to keeping the library stocked with free books for children to take and read.
The Little Free Libraries are standalone fixtures that let users "take a book, return a book" through a free book exchange program. According to littlefreelibrary.org, the program hopes to help people share their favorite books among their own communities.
The website has a searchable world-wide map of 70,000 registered Little Free Libraries. Currently the new Rock Island-Milan libraries are not registered with the site, but McNeil said the Rotary is looking at doing so.
McNeil said the Little Free Libraries seek to do just one thing: get books in the hands of children and their families.
"One of the goals is, over the summer months, we ensure that our families have access to just more books," he said. “So you know the idea — take a book, read a book, donate a book. It’s just access to build their home libraries and to have more books at home for reading to develop a love of reading."
McNeil said the project is part of a "bigger picture in Rock Island" focused on curbing summer learning loss. He is executive director of Spring Forward which hosts summer camps for Rock Island-Milan youth.
Spring Forward is a partner in the RockTown Reads "Show Us Your Book" initiative aimed at promoting summer reading by encouraging people to post a photo with a book on social media sites. The program offers weekly prizes with the winner of the grand prize, Happy Joe’s Pizza for a year, announced July 29 at the Ready to Rock the School Year event.