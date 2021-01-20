 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little girl fell out window in Rock Island, died from cold
topical alert top story

Little girl fell out window in Rock Island, died from cold

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

A 3-year-old Rock Island girl died after she fell out a window in the night and couldn't get back into her home.

Charlotte Handelman died as a result of hypothermia, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The girl, who went by "Charlie," appears to have fallen out a second-floor window between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island police responded to the scene after a fire department ambulance was called for an unconscious child.

"It's being investigated as nothing more than a tragic accident," said Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner. "She was a beautiful little girl. It's absolutely tragic."

Gustafson took the child to Peoria early Wednesday for an autopsy.

The accident occurred in the 1500 block of 14½ Street, and the child was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she was pronounced dead.

1
2
0
28
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News