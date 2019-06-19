Employee Zach Strong, a natural resources/conservation technician with Nahant Marsh, uses a tractor to clear the mud away Tuesday from the driveway of a house located at 3706 S. Concord St. The house is owned by Nahant Marsh and has been affected by flooding for the last three months.
Davenport's Nahant Marsh absorbed billions of gallons of floodwater this spring that helped decrease flooding downstream, but the marsh was damaged too, Executive Director Brian Ritter said.
As workers on Tuesday finally removed sandbags from around the education center building at 4220 Wapello Ave. — the second set that was put in place — Ritter listed a number of damages, including sedimentation, dead plants, fuel contamination, a possible road washout and trash.
Although the center remained dry, it was closed for 41 days because it was inaccessible because of the flooding around it.
"It'll be quite some time before we're back to normal," Ritter said. "It may take until the end of the year, if then."
Some problems raise questions about how the marsh should be managed going forward if the climate is going to be wetter and flooding more frequent.
"It's a changing dynamic," he said. "We've never had this much flooding in a decade before."
Sedimentation — in which layers of silt begin filling up bodies of water — is a problem in backwaters up and down the Upper Mississippi River, Ritter explained.
"The backwaters are all silting in, and way faster than they normally would," he said. This degrades the habitat fish and turtles need to reproduce and, when an area fills in, it becomes less effective as a relief valve for flooding.
Silt could be cleared with dredging, but that is expensive, and is it the proper thing to do?
"That is a question among our own board," Ritter said. "This is new ground."
As for plants, the two prairie areas at Nahant were planted with materials native to a dry-mesic prairie, and they "are looking terrible," Ritter said.
Along the road leading to the education center, spiderworts are in bright bloom, but walking farther into the prairie, "it doesn't have the stuff that it should," Ritter said.
"The edge looks fine, but most of the interior had standing water. We'll give it a year, but we're pretty sure it won't come back. We'll probably have to till it up and replant. (The plants) can stand a couple of days (of being in water), but they can't handle three months.
"But, what do we try to restore here?"
Another concern is several hundred oak and pecan trees planted throughout the marsh. They, too, have been standing in water.
Some areas, including along the path to the duck blind, are simply "desolate," Ritter said.
Other concerns:
• Possible contamination of soil from diesel fuel that seeped out of an oil/water separator on the Canadian Pacific Railway property, which is next to Nahant, Ritter said.
Booms were brought in to collect the oil from the water, but some oil may have contaminated the soil below, in a farm field Nahant acquired in 2018.
• Possible washout of the dirt road leading to Carp Lake, a part of the marsh on the other side of the Interstate 280 bridge. Because the road is still under water, Ritter isn't sure what he will find.
• Trash. "There is a tremendous amount of trash" in the Carp Lake area because that is where the water slows down, Ritter said.
He hopes volunteers with the June 29 Xstream Cleanup will come to Nahant to help.
• Lost revenue. The education center was closed for 41 days because floodwater made it inaccessible, so about 40 different scheduled classes and field trips had to be canceled, resulting in a loss of income.
The marsh also lost the rent it would have gotten from the farmer who expected to plant a crop in the about 20 tillable acres that are across from the Canadian Pacific Railway yard. The area couldn't be planted because it was under water.
"We missed some significant revenue," Ritter said.
• Setbacks to projects the marsh had hoped to accomplish this summer, including conversion of a rental house at the entrance to Carp Lake into housing for a staff member and AmeriCorps workers.
Staff also had hoped to improve a trail, conduct two prairie burns and replant two areas.
Although many people have touted wetlands such as Nahant as flood mitigators, "we need more of them," Ritter said.